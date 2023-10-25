People on the move: Northland Power, Alberta Innovates, Jenner & Block, and more

Jenner & Block announced the addition of William Barksdale to its Energy Practice. Barksdale is a skilled litigator on matters involving the Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC). He will join as special counsel and is the fourth senior addition to the practice in the past year. He joins recent additions partners John Estes and Niqui Kohli and Special Counsel Anand Viswanathan. This year’s additions have expanded the practice’s transactional capabilities and deepened its FERC bench.

Rob Tennent started a new position as director, energy origination U.S. & Canada at Northland Power, Inc.

Project Developer | New York, NY Job DescriptionAs a Project Developer, you will lead project development activities from project conception to start of construction, working to proactively identify project barriers and implement strategies to overcome such barriers, including preparation of annual development budgets for projects at various locations in the United States and Canada. As a Project Developer, you will lead project development activities from project conception to start of construction, working to proactively identify project barriers and implement strategies to overcome such barriers, including preparation of annual development budgets for projects at various locations in the United States and Canada. Why You Should Apply: Remote Opportunity

Health, Vision, and Dental Benefits

Competitive Salary and bonus opportunities

Rapidly growing development organization Responsibilities Coordinate project specific tasks including, interconnection applications, permitting and approvals, project communications, engineering and design, procurement, and construction review processes as well as providing an effective transitional basis into construction.

Work across internal departments and manage external consultants to drive projects forward and ensure success.

Identify and assess potential renewable energy sites using various siting tools to support the company’s pipeline goals.

Work with the real estate team to secure site control. If required, meet and negotiate with potential project landowners to acquire site control, maintain relationships and provide project information when needed.

Develop, clarify, and manage project scopes and project execution plans, track and manage contract deliverables, HS&E requirements, insurance needs and QA/QC plans.

Support PV/BESS technology selection, procurement initiatives, and project dependencies to ensure targeted development and construction outcomes are achieved (i.e., projects delivered safely, on-time, and on-budget).

Lead and manage public consultation and stakeholder engagement efforts with local communities, landowners, leaders, and with local, state, and federal regulatory bodies and decision makers.

Support continuous improvement of key development principles as well as identifying new opportunities to improve project execution and operational efficiencies. Qualifications Undergraduate degree in Engineering, Planning, Environmental Science, or related field.

Minimum 3+ years of project development and/or project management experience in renewable power generation, energy storage or similar industry.

Siting and land acquisition experience with a willingness to learn standard commercial contract language

Experience dealing with Federal, State, and local regulators, Agencies, and regulatory processes.

Experience with utility and distributed generation interconnection processes (PJM and MISO experience considered an asset).

Possess excellent, hands-on project management skills and demonstrated efficiency in providing project development support on multiple concurrent projects.

Successful experience with all aspects of project development, permitting, stakeholder consultation, and management of external consultants and internal teams.

Extensive knowledge of renewable technologies and energy storage.

Existing network of contacts and partners in the US solar and storage market preferred.

Knowledge of MS Office, including Project, Word, Excel, Sharepoint, GIS/mapping systems and document management systems.

Excellent analytical, issue resolution, communication skills and ability to manage multiple concurrent projects.

A flexible self-starter with the ability to exercise independent judgement, maintaining a strong work ethic and integrity Apply here.