People on the move: Northland Power, Alberta Innovates, Jenner & Block, and more

Jenner & Block announced the addition of William Barksdale to its Energy Practice. Barksdale is a skilled litigator on matters involving the Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC). He will join as special counsel and is the fourth senior addition to the practice in the past year. He joins recent additions partners John Estes and Niqui Kohli and Special Counsel Anand Viswanathan. This year’s additions have expanded the practice’s transactional capabilities and deepened its FERC bench.
More jobs provided by EnergeiaWorks:
- Rob Tennent started a new position as director, energy origination U.S. & Canada at Northland Power, Inc.
- Vanessa White started a new position as executive director, clean technology at Alberta Innovates
North America’s leading renewable energy search firm
Why You Should Apply:
- Remote Opportunity
- Health, Vision, and Dental Benefits
- Competitive Salary and bonus opportunities
- Rapidly growing development organization
Responsibilities
- Coordinate project specific tasks including, interconnection applications, permitting and approvals, project communications, engineering and design, procurement, and construction review processes as well as providing an effective transitional basis into construction.
- Work across internal departments and manage external consultants to drive projects forward and ensure success.
- Identify and assess potential renewable energy sites using various siting tools to support the company’s pipeline goals.
- Work with the real estate team to secure site control. If required, meet and negotiate with potential project landowners to acquire site control, maintain relationships and provide project information when needed.
- Develop, clarify, and manage project scopes and project execution plans, track and manage contract deliverables, HS&E requirements, insurance needs and QA/QC plans.
- Support PV/BESS technology selection, procurement initiatives, and project dependencies to ensure targeted development and construction outcomes are achieved (i.e., projects delivered safely, on-time, and on-budget).
- Lead and manage public consultation and stakeholder engagement efforts with local communities, landowners, leaders, and with local, state, and federal regulatory bodies and decision makers.
- Support continuous improvement of key development principles as well as identifying new opportunities to improve project execution and operational efficiencies.
Qualifications
- Undergraduate degree in Engineering, Planning, Environmental Science, or related field.
- Minimum 3+ years of project development and/or project management experience in renewable power generation, energy storage or similar industry.
- Siting and land acquisition experience with a willingness to learn standard commercial contract language
- Experience dealing with Federal, State, and local regulators, Agencies, and regulatory processes.
- Experience with utility and distributed generation interconnection processes (PJM and MISO experience considered an asset).
- Possess excellent, hands-on project management skills and demonstrated efficiency in providing project development support on multiple concurrent projects.
- Successful experience with all aspects of project development, permitting, stakeholder consultation, and management of external consultants and internal teams.
- Extensive knowledge of renewable technologies and energy storage.
- Existing network of contacts and partners in the US solar and storage market preferred.
- Knowledge of MS Office, including Project, Word, Excel, Sharepoint, GIS/mapping systems and document management systems.
- Excellent analytical, issue resolution, communication skills and ability to manage multiple concurrent projects.
- A flexible self-starter with the ability to exercise independent judgement, maintaining a strong work ethic and integrity
Apply here.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.