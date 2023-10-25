Sunrise brief: New York announces largest state investment in renewable energy in U.S. history 

Also on the rise: California proposes “blatant seizure of property” in solar ruling. Panasonic unveils new residential heat pumps. And more.

New York installation.

Commercial Solar Guy

New York announces largest state investment in renewable energy in U.S. history  Fourteen solar energy projects were announced along with offshore and ground-based wind and a return-to-service hydroelectric facility, all of which will generate a combined total of 6.2 GW of clean energy.

California proposes “blatant seizure of property” in solar ruling The California Public Utilities Commission is set to vote on a virtual net energy metering program would force renters to sell solar generation to the utility and buy it back at a higher rate, outlawing them from consuming their electricity directly.

Panasonic unveils new residential heat pumps Panasonic has developed a new central heat pump system for residential space heating and cooling.

Solar-plus-storage at site of decommissioned gas-fired plant in California  A ribbon cutting was held recently for the Daggett Solar + Storage plant, one of the largest operating hybrid facilities in the country.

Powin and Hitachi Energy form strategic alliance for power control systems Hitachi Energy will take majority ownership in eks Energy, a power electronics and energy management solutions provider.

Three unions organize for utility-scale solar projects The IBEW, the LIUNA, and the IUOE have established guidelines to allocate tasks for utility-scale solar facilities, streamlining the process for developers to solicit construction bids.

California 200 MW / 400 MWh battery storage project nets $60 million credit facility  First Citizens Bank put forth the financing for the project, located in Imperial County.

