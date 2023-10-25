Sunrise brief: New York announces largest state investment in renewable energy in U.S. history 

New York announces largest state investment in renewable energy in U.S. history Fourteen solar energy projects were announced along with offshore and ground-based wind and a return-to-service hydroelectric facility, all of which will generate a combined total of 6.2 GW of clean energy.

California proposes “blatant seizure of property” in solar ruling The California Public Utilities Commission is set to vote on a virtual net energy metering program would force renters to sell solar generation to the utility and buy it back at a higher rate, outlawing them from consuming their electricity directly.