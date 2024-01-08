Sunrise brief: Georgia rooftop solar program “levels the playing field” for low-income households

More awareness of heat pump capabilities and incentives could drive adoption Despite generous incentives offered for heat pumps, adoption by both homeowners and contractors may be stalled by lack of understanding of the function of today’s heat pumps or awareness of the incentives.

Alliant Energy deploys six new solar projects in Wisconsin The new batch of projects are among 12 utility-scale solar installations that are part of Alliant Energy’s clean energy blueprint.

Georgia rooftop solar program “levels the playing field” for low-income households Georgia BRIGHT is a solar lease program that provides access to solar for customers that may lack the credit rating or upfront cash for solar. Monthly bill savings are estimated to be about 20%.

Tesla releases API for solar, Powerwall, EV charger The company released an application programming interface to enable third-party developers to interact with Tesla home energy products.

Department of Energy to provide $40 million to train energy audit workforce The Energy Audit Training program is intended to help states upskill their workforce to ensure that buildings transitioning to renewable methods of energy production meet industry standards.

Texas solar generation surges amidst North America’s contrasting December patterns In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that varied patterns have impacted solar generation across North America in late December.