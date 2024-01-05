Tesla releases API for solar, Powerwall, EV charger

Tesla announced it has released an application programming interface (API) for its solar, Powerwall battery energy storage and electric vehicle chargers.

An API is a software intermediary that allows applications to communicate with each other. The new API will enable third parties to interact with software controlling the home energy components.

The EV and home solar provider released an API in October for electric vehicle fleet management. Now, its API supports coordination of distributed energy assets.

Tesla has increasingly been implementing software plans to coordinate distributed energy assets in programs like virtual power plants (VPP). In a VPP program, customers enroll their solar and storage assets in a program that taps their stored or produced electricity during times of peak demand. Customers are financially compensated for these electricity export events.

Developers can find the API here.

Powerwall 3

Tesla’s Powerwall will be a key component in VPP program implementation and fleet management. The company announced its third-generation Powerwall in September 2023.

The new battery has an energy capacity of 13.5 kW and offers continuous on-grid power of 11.5 kW. The system measures 110 cm x 61 cm x 19.3 cm and weighs 130 kg.

The battery includes an inverter featuring six solar inputs with maximum power point trackers (MPPTs). The device has reportedly a solar-to-grid efficiency of 97.5%. The new product comes with a 10-year product warranty.

“PW3 is optimized for ease of installation & high power, which means that a single Powerwall can serve as an uninterruptible power supply for most homes. This is a big deal for ensuring that the lights stay on and you can power all your devices in the event of a power outage,” said chief executive officer Elon Musk.