Tesla releases API for solar, Powerwall, EV charger

Tesla announced it has released an application programming interface (API) for its solar, Powerwall battery energy storage and electric vehicle chargers.
An API is a software intermediary that allows applications to communicate with each other. The new API will enable third parties to interact with software controlling the home energy components.
The EV and home solar provider released an API in October for electric vehicle fleet management. Now, its API supports coordination of distributed energy assets.
Tesla has increasingly been implementing software plans to coordinate distributed energy assets in programs like virtual power plants (VPP). In a VPP program, customers enroll their solar and storage assets in a program that taps their stored or produced electricity during times of peak demand. Customers are financially compensated for these electricity export events.
Developers can find the API here.
Powerwall 3
Tesla’s Powerwall will be a key component in VPP program implementation and fleet management. The company announced its third-generation Powerwall in September 2023.
The new battery has an energy capacity of 13.5 kW and offers continuous on-grid power of 11.5 kW. The system measures 110 cm x 61 cm x 19.3 cm and weighs 130 kg.
The battery includes an inverter featuring six solar inputs with maximum power point trackers (MPPTs). The device has reportedly a solar-to-grid efficiency of 97.5%. The new product comes with a 10-year product warranty.
“PW3 is optimized for ease of installation & high power, which means that a single Powerwall can serve as an uninterruptible power supply for most homes. This is a big deal for ensuring that the lights stay on and you can power all your devices in the event of a power outage,” said chief executive officer Elon Musk.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.