Tesla launches Powerwall 3 battery

US-based electric car and battery manufacturer Tesla has officially launched its new Powerwall battery.
The new battery has an energy capacity of 13.5 kW and offers continuous on-grid power of 11.5 kW. The system measures 110 cm x 61 cm x 19.3 cm and weighs 130 kg.
The battery includes an inverter featuring six solar inputs with maximum power point trackers (MPPTs). The device has reportedly a solar-to-grid efficiency of 97.5%.
The new product comes with a 10-year product warranty.
PW3 is optimized for ease of installation & high power, which means that a single Powerwall can serve as an uninterruptible power supply for most homes. This is a big deal for ensuring that the lights stay on and you can power all your devices in the event of a power outage. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2023
The company has not disclosed additional technical details about the new product.
