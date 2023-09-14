Sunrise brief: Tesla heralds ease of installation, manufacturing assembly as Powerwall 3 shines at RE+

Sharp unveils all-black 420 W TOPCon solar panel with 21.51% efficiency Sharp’s new IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified solar panels have an operating temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius, with 21.51% efficiency.

People on the move: American Battery Factory, PureSky Energy, Spearmint Energy, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Microgrids in the spotlight on Wednesday walking tour at RE+ in Las Vegas This series of tours guides attendees through key companies in a variety of energy sectors that are helping shape the clean energy industry. Pre-registration is required.

A terawatt of solar module capacity expected within 16 months Clean Energy Associates projects that major Chinese manufacturers will achieve a global solar module manufacturing capacity of 1 terawatt by the end of 2024. Furthermore, this capacity is projected to hit that same mark within China’s borders by 2025.

How local is local in solar manufacturing? With more than 50 GW of module manufacturing announcements made in the United States, annual production capacity will exceed demand by 2025, says S&P Global’s Alex Kaplan.

Longi solar modules made from OCI polysilicon clear U.S. Customs An industry note from Roth Capital partners said the panels were released for entry to the U.S. market.

BlueWave secures $91 million in financing for five agrivoltaics projects in Massachusetts The projects, which are scheduled to come online in 2023, will be part of the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program.

Tesla heralds ease of installation, manufacturing assembly as Powerwall 3 shines at RE+ Crowds have flocked to the Tesla booth at RE+, as the American battery and EV maker displayed its new hybrid battery, the Powerwall 3. The battery, which the company is guiding will be available in “summer 2024,” features an integrated inverter and should deliver lower cost energy storage to consumers by virtue of its ease of installation and manufacturing efficiency.

Tesla launches Powerwall 3 battery Tesla has launched the Powerwall 3 battery with an energy capacity of 13.5 kW and continuous on-grid power of 11.5 kW, featuring dimensions of 110 cm x 61 cm x 19.3 cm and a weight of 130 kg.