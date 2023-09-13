Microgrids in the spotlight on Wednesday walking tour at RE+ in Las Vegas

The microgrid walking tour at RE+ 2023 will kick off at the pv magazine (booth 205) at 11:00 a.m. Sign up here to take part in the tour.

Panasonic, booth 4125

During the booth tour, attendees will learn about the newest generation of the Evervolt Home Battery System, which supports both DC and AC coupling. This battery system is a fully integrated solution that combines a hybrid inverter, a lithium-ion battery and the new Evervolt SmartBox, an all-in-one home energy management device. Featuring a compact design, this newest generation of battery system can be installed indoors or outdoors and can be mounted to the floor or wall. In addition, attendees can see the latest Evervolt high-efficiency solar modules featuring temperature coefficient of 0.24%/ C.

Schneider Electric, booth 5343

With a purpose to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, Schneider Electric is showcasing sustainable solutions at RE+ for both the residential and commercial market. Highlighted are Schneider Home, a dynamic home energy system controlled by a Schneider Home app, EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex, a standardized microgrid system designed to reduce project timelines, and strategic partners to meet the growing needs of the prosumer.

SMA Solar Technology, booth 4138

PEAK 3 stands for pure power. With its compact design, the inverter offers maximum power density at minimum weight. This results in less expensive transportation and simplified installation, In combination with the project-specific DC combiner boxes, the PV array can be oversized up to 200%, SMA reports. The Data Manager powered by ennexOS completes the system and enables it t fulfill all of the grid operator’s requirements.

Maxeon, booth 3368

In the Maxeon booth, attendees will see Maxeon’s advanced solar panel technologies for the U.S. market, two lines of solar panels for homes, businesses and power plants. The company’s IBC solar panels come with a 40-year warranty. Maxeon’s shingled cell Performance solar panels will also be shown. These combine conventional solar cells, which are designed to deliver the quality and reliability for today’s EPCs and developers.

Emerge Alliance, booth 3462

Emerge Alliance, along with multiple vendors, is facilitating a live demonstration of a residential microgrid on the show floor. The Emerge Alliance is a non-profit open industry association that includes commercial, government and academic member organizations that are working to develop standards leading to the rapid adoption of hybrid AC/DC microgrids in commercial/industrial and residential buildings, neighborhoods and communities.