People on the move: American Battery Factory, PureSky Energy, Spearmint Energy, and more.

OCI Solar Power announced the promotion of Sabah Bayatli from his role as vice president of project development, EPC, and operations to the esteemed position of president, effective September 1, 2023.

MoveEV, the AI-backed mobility tech company that helps convert fleet and employee-owned gas vehicles to electric and reimburse for charging at home, announced the addition of two former Enterprise Fleet Management executives, Tara Spencer and Chris Lemone, to its leadership team. The duo, who worked together for 18 years to help grow Enterprise Fleet Management into the largest leasing company in North America, will be joining MoveEV to lead the ReimburseEV product division with Lemone as Head of Strategy and Spencer as Head of Sales.

American Battery Factory Inc. (ABF), an emerging battery manufacturer leading the development of the first network of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cell gigafactories in the United States, hired Dr. Jun Liu as the company’s chief scientist to lead and support all aspects of ABF’s research and development. In addition to his role at ABF, Liu serves as the director for the Innovation Center for the Battery500 Consortium, Washington Research Foundation Innovation Chair in Clean Energy, Campbell Chair of Materials Science & Engineering and Battelle Fellow at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL).

PureSky Energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Jared Donald as CEO and Nicole LeBlanc as COO. This strategic move follows our recent acquisition by a consortium comprising Palisade Infrastructure Group and Fiera Infrastructure Inc. Jared Donald, a founding member of PureSky Energy since 2016, brings a wealth of experience, having successfully led over 500MWDC of community solar and energy storage projects in North America. Nicole LeBlanc, also a key team member since inception, has played an instrumental role in project success. These appointments reinforce our commitment to driving the clean energy transition across the United States. Over the past year, we’ve added nearly 20 solar and storage projects to our portfolio, reaching new milestones in providing clean energy access to communities nationwide.

Salient Energy, a leading developer of zinc-ion batteries for stationary energy storage systems, today shared a corporate update on its technology and commercialization efforts, as well as announced the appointment of Ken Rudisuela as its CEO.

Tara Young, former deputy general counsel at Plus Power, has joined Spearmint Energy. In this new role, Ms. Young will serve as Spearmint’s lead internal attorney, supporting corporate matters as well as Company’s continued development of fast-expanding battery storage projects across the United States. Ms. Young brings twenty years of regulatory affairs, compliance, and corporate governance experience to Spearmint. As lead internal attorney for Plus Power’s utility-scale energy storage business, she reviewed and negotiated complex commercial contracts across the full life cycle of renewable development projects, supported enterprise-wide compliance, and oversaw a team of in-house attorneys, paraprofessional staff, and outside counsel.

Key Capture Energy, a developer, owner, and operator of battery energy storage systems and energy solution services across the United States, announced today that Colin Tareila has been appointed as the new executive vice president of Asset Operations to assist with the company’s continued expansion. In this role, Tareila will oversee KCE’s growing portfolio of operating battery energy storage systems — resources that have proven increasingly critical for Texas to keep the lights on during extreme strain on the ERCOT grid. Prior to joining KCE, Tareila led the creation, development, and scaling of AWS Truepower, now UL’s Solutions, technical due diligence and independent engineering teams from its initial inception to one of the largest and most respected in North America.

The International Code Council announced that Jordana Rubel has joined its staff as general counsel. Rubel will oversee the organization’s legal matters with a particular emphasis on preserving and protecting its intellectual property rights.

