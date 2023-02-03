Sunrise brief: Interest in solar apprenticeship expands in response to IRA 

EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand Low participation rates for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) tech of just 12% to 43% are needed to provide short-term grid storage demand throughout the world by as early as 2030, according to a group of Dutch and U.S. researchers.

SunPower solar to top three multi-family buildings in California About 2,200 to 2,300 SunPower panels will be deployed on new apartment building residences built by Metonic and HomeFed across California.

Duke deploys solar plus battery storage microgrid in Appalachia The solar plus lithium-ion battery microgrid provides power to the Appalachian town during a black start, which during a power outage allows for a full repowering without the use of the local grid.

13 European PV equipment makers pitch their machines to U.S. PV manufacturers A $1 to $1.5 billion U.S. market opportunity awaits PV equipment manufacturers through 2030, said a McKinsey consultant, at a Washington D.C. event that brought together potential equipment buyers and sellers.

Utility delays stalling out rooftop solar projects for six months or more Colorado residents and solar installers have accused utility Xcel Energy for having “no urgency” in installing meters and approving interconnection.

Enphase demonstrates bidirectional EV charger The bidirectional EV charger enables vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid applications, and integrates into Enphase home energy systems.

Three-party joint venture formed for 250 MW of New York community solar The trio expects to construct, own and operate one of the largest community solar portfolios in the state by 2025

Interest in solar apprenticeship expands in response to IRA Apprenticeship programs across the country, such as Rethink Electrical Advanced Program in Illinois, are seeing record numbers of students who are learning the ins and outs of solar installation.