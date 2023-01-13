Sunrise brief: Duke Energy carbon plan sells ratepayers short 

Duke Energy carbon plan sells ratepayers short By unreasonably limiting Duke’s near-term procurement of clean, low-cost solar resources, the Commission’s order will increase costs for ratepayers and delay reductions in Duke’s carbon emissions.

NREL study shows how Mexico could reach its goal of 35% clean electricity by 2024 A study funded by the U.S. State Department models doubling solar capacity in Mexico by 2024.

Introductory course for residential solar workflow management platform The product helps residential solar installers implement Sitetracker workflows in a matter of weeks.

Trina Solar’s new 6.5 GW Vietnam wafer plant to exclusively supply U.S. market Trina Solar said it will start operating a new 6.5 GW solar wafer factory in Vietnam from mid-2023 to exclusively supply the utility, commercial and industrial (C&I) segments in the United States, as well as the U.S. residential solar market.

From 300 GW to 3,000 GW per year – a utopia? The solar industry is expected to achieve annual global expansion of 300 GW as early as this year. That sounds like a lot, but is it enough? In view of climate change and rising energy demand, it is time for a new vision.

Interactive mapping tool for siting renewable energy projects Argonne National Laboratory released an online geospatial mapping tool to aid siting decisions and identify areas that are suitable for solar, wind and other clean energy infrastructure projects.

Seattle surpasses 1,000 heat pump rebates as the city curbs emissions Urban residents are eligible to receive rebates of up to 3,500 for switching from oil to electric heat pumps.

Nautilus acquires 54 MW New York community solar portfolio The transaction represents the largest pre-operational portfolio Nautilus has made to date.

Athos III solar-plus-storage project begins operation in California Generating 224 MWac / 310 MWdc of solar energy, or enough to power approximately 94,000 homes, the project features 448 MWh of co-located storage.