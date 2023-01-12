Trina Solar’s new 6.5 GW Vietnam wafer plant to exclusively supply U.S. market

From pv magazine global

Trina Solar‘s U.S. unit has revealed that it will start operating a 6.5 GW silicon wafer factory in Vietnam to exclusively supply its operations in the U.S. utility, commercial and residential solar markets. The move comes after the U.S. Department of Commerce (DoC) determined in December that solar cell and module imports from Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand were circumventing antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders on cell and module imports from China.

The DoC preliminarily found that Trina Solar was attempting to bypass U.S. duties by processing its China-made solar cells and modules in Thailand before importing them to the United States. Trina’s U.S. subsidiary said it expects the wafers, cells and modules imported from the new factory in Vietnam to “receive an exemption from circumvention.”

“Prior to the DoC preliminary AD/CVD determination in December 2022, Trina worked to expand production locations, arrange business operations, and diversify supply chains to comply with U.S. regulations and minimize tariff impact on its products,” said the manufacturer. “Trina’s ongoing process already includes polysilicon sourced outside of China and manufacturing modules and cells in Southeast Asia. The wafer facility is a further step in Trina’s supply chain diversification.”

Solar cells and modules from Vietnam are also affected by the DoC’s preliminary findings, but companies operating in the Southeast Asian country are “permitted to certify that they not circumventing the AD/CVD orders, in which case the circumvention findings will not apply,” according to the DoC website. The same applies to Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Trina Solar’s new Vietnam facility is expected to start operations in mid-2023.