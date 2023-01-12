Introductory course for residential solar workflow management platform

Sitetracker, a provider of deployment operations management software for infrastructure developers, announced the release of Quickstart, an introductory course designed to help residential solar installers integrate the company’s workflow software over the span of a couple weeks.

The software is aimed at improving operational efficiencies and speeding the rate of installations. The tool helps developers make decisions in program funding, asset management, and field resources. The company said solar developers experience up to 140% project portfolio growth with the platform due to built-in best practice business processes.

Sitetracker said its software can reduce project turnaround time streamlined site discovery, deployment, and ongoing maintenance. The residential solar platform includes dashboards, reports, and AI-driven analytics to empower decision-making. Real-time visibility is enabled through the software, showing live views of project schedules, job information, and site maps.

Today, residential solar installers are facing challenges like skilled labor shortages, permitting, and reducing installation cycle times. “[Developers] need a powerful tool that they can implement quickly and that gives them the best-of-the-best when it comes to process, intelligence, and strategy of deployment operations,” said Parjanya Rijal, head of energy products, Sitetracker.

Mexico-based Energia Real used the software platform to boost its nationwide distributed solar energy deployments.

“Prior to Sitetracker, we could deploy only about 30 sites at a time because the logistics, personnel, supply chains, and collaboration with partners and regulators consumed too much of our time and overwhelmed our tech tools,” said Santiago Holschneider, chief operating officer, Energia. “Now, with Sitetracker, we have a more efficient, intelligent, mobile solution to handle those tasks, and we can speed up the deployment of our clean, renewable energy PPA systems more than 150 installations at a time.”

The company also recently developed Quickstart courses for EV charging infrastructure and telecom development.

In September 2022, the company completed a round of equity and debt financing totaling $96 million. Energize Ventures led a new round of equity funding totaling $66 million, and BridgeBank, a subsidiary of Western Alliance, provided a $30 million revolving credit facility. The new financing brings Sitetracker’s total capital raised to nearly $200 million since 2013.

“Helping companies deploy critical infrastructure as efficiently as possible is our mission, and we’re innovating at every step based on real-time customer feedback,” said Rijal.