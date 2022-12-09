Sunrise brief: New Jersey boosts solar with new Competitive Solar Incentive program

New Jersey boosts solar with new Competitive Solar Incentive program The CSI program helps residents continue the fight against climate change by increasing the supply of clean energy, while bringing down the costs of solar generation.

The clock is ticking on the IRA’s prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements Developers and contractors should create and implement compliance programs to ensure appropriate record-keeping to substantiate their payment of prevailing wages and use of appropriate apprenticeship programs.

Solar performance reduced by up to 30% during peak wildfire seasons, report finds National Center for Atmospheric Research scientists ran tests to improve the ability to forecast solar production around wildfire season.

Erthos signs agreement for more than 100MW of earth-based solar in Texas The project will be installed by Industrial Sun in an area with little land suitable for development.

U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years The energy storage market hit an inflection point in 2020, with considerable ramp activity. The Energy Information Administration forecasts the deployment of grid-scale storage over the next three years.

Solar car for city mobility priced at $6,250 The two-passenger Squad solar electric vehicle, which will debut in the U.S. in January at CES, is designed for quick trips like grocery shopping or a short-distance commute.

Brookfield Renewable company acquires 21.6 MW community solar portfolio in Maine The three projects are expected to generate 27,600 MWh of low-carbon energy annually, enough to power 8,400 homes in Maine.

Joint venture commits $400 million to standalone battery buildout in Texas Regis Energy Partners and Excelsior Energy Capital announced four standalone energy storage projects with a combined capacity of 10 MW to kick off the portfolio.