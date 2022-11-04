Sunrise brief: Major utilities seek dismissal of California community microgrid proposal

To the chagrin of utilities, this “electric microutility” seeks solar on every roof and a battery in every garage Sunnova’s groundbreaking community microgrid proposal is fighting back against a motion to dismiss, from major utility companies who must feel their business plan is being attacked.

American Battery Factory and Anovion form alliance for supply of synthetic graphite ABF and Anovion were recent recipients of federal grant funding from the Department of Energy, which awarded $2.8 billion to advanced materials companies that have begun to source battery material components from new and recycled materials using lithium, graphite and other materials sourced in North America.

EE North America partners with Elio Energy Group to build 2 GW solar and storage portfolio Formed earlier this year by Copenhagen, Denmark-based European Energy, EE North America is developing a 10 GW project portfolio of solar, storage and wind projects in the U.S. through 2026, with Arizona representing 20% of its project pipeline.

Military microgrids demonstrate Xendee platform to enhance operations Xendee is designed to model up to 25 different distributed energy resource technologies and calculate a techno-economic solution for each site to meet organizational goals including reducing costs, cutting CO2 emissions, increasing resilience, or a combination of all three.

Utility-scale solar slowed in Q3 2022, but momentum expected to build Solar had its slowest quarter in two years in terms of deployment, hampered by global supply challenges that slowed growth, delayed projects, and driven up prices.

Underground heat exchanger to cool down solar panels Spanish scientists have built a cooling system featuring heat exchangers on solar panels and U-shape heat exchangers installed in a borehole at a depth of 15 meters. The researchers claim that this reduces panel temperatures by up to 17%, while improving performance by about 11%.