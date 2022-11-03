EE North America partners with Elio Energy Group to build 2 GW solar and storage portfolio

EE North America, the U.S. project development business of European Energy A/S, partnered with Elio Energy Group to co-develop a three-year, 2 GW utility solar and energy storage portfolio in Arizona and around the Southwest.
Formed earlier this year by Copenhagen, Denmark-based European Energy, EE North America is developing a 10 GW project portfolio of solar, storage and wind projects in the U.S. through 2026, with Arizona representing 20% of its project pipeline.
European Energy has a 40 GW global project development pipeline with solar projects in 19 countries and wind farms in 14 countries in Europe and Latin America. The company holds a majority interest in ten affiliated companies developing solar and storage projects in Massachusetts, Maine, Delaware and Texas, among other states, according to its 2021 annual report.
Elio Energy Group is an Austin, Texas-based greenfield project developer whose management team led by Davin Mehta is developing 2.5 GW of solar and storage projects in Texas, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina, with a 6 GW long-term pipeline. The team’s recent project, Pflugerville Solar Farm (144 MW) in Travis County, Texas, was acquired in January 2021 by Duke Energy Renewables from Canadian Solar company Recurrent Energy.
This portfolio will bolster Arizona’s already strong solar standing, which, according to SEIA, Arizona ranks fifth in U.S. solar deployments with 5.98 GW of current project installations as of September 8, while the state ranks sixth in the country for jobs, with 8,278 employees currently working in the Arizona solar industry.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.