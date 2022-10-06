Sunrise brief: Aptera’s solar car to use Maxeon solar cells

Rivian activates solar canopy charging yard Trucks will receive their first charge at the Rivian factory from renewable energy produced by the 783 kW solar parking canopy.

RFP alert: Puerto Rico launches tender for 1 GW of renewables, 500 MW of storage Puerto Rico’s latest procurement exercise is the second round of a tender scheme designed to allocate 3.75 GW of renewables capacity and 1.5 GW of storage.

Electrovaya to build lithium-ion battery gigafactory in New York The U.S. facility adds to its existing two Canadian facilities and will produce its proprietary high-performance lithium-ion cells and batteries.

People on the Move: Nextracker, Cypress Creek, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Solar panel update from RE+ Common threads included manufacturing expansion into the United States, new product lines, and massive customer demand.

Meyer Burger secures $255.2 million to scale up production capacity to 3 GW Swiss PV manufacturer Meyer Burger says it wants to rapidly expand its production of heterojunction solar cells and modules, following its recent supply agreement with U.S. project developer DE Shaw Renewable Investments.

Aptera’s solar car to use Maxeon solar cells Equipped with almost 700 watts of solar cells, Aptera’s solar EV can drive up to 40 miles on solar alone, 1000 miles on battery charge.

U.S. Steel Corporation site to be powered by 312 MW Arkansas solar project Entergy Arkansas announced the approval of the project, which is expected to reach commercial operations in 2024.