Rivian activates solar canopy charging yard

Rivian EV trucks fresh off the production line will source their first charge from renewable energy, as the company announced it installed a Solar Charging Yard at its Normal, Illinois factory.

The charging yard is a series of parking canopies topped with solar panels, with a total capacity of 783 kW. The DC charging facility can charge 72 vehicles at once. Rivian said it is also working on installing a 2.8 MW wind turbine for charging. The project is expected to generate 1.04 million kWh annually, avoiding an estimated 800 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year. The project came online in September 2022, charging R1 vehicles before they are delivered to customers.

ForeFront Power developed the project. The company has also developed solar for LaGuardia Airport, Sonoma County Transportation, and Michigan based cidery Virtue Cider.

“Rivian’s Solar Charging Yard project is a testament to the company’s climate and sustainability leadership, showing U.S. customers what a clean energy future looks like within the auto industry,” said Michael Smith, CEO of ForeFront Power.

Rivian signed the Climate Pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, 10 years before the Paris Agreement goal. The company said its battery packs are designed to be easily removed from its vehicles and either recycled or used in “second life” applications such as stationary storage.

Rivian’s R1T truck has 260 to 400-plus miles of range on a full charge, can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3 seconds, and has a towing capacity of up to 11,000 lbs. The all-wheel drive vehicle is powered by dual motors and sits on a 21-inch wheel.

The R1S sports utility vehicle delivers between 260 to 320-plus miles range, tows up to 7,700 lbs., and accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in three seconds. It is equipped with dual motors and a 21-inch wheelbase.

Rivian’s standard warranty is five years or 60,000 miles. The battery pack and drivetrain are covered for eight years or 175,000 miles, and its limited corrosion warranty is eight years with unlimited miles.