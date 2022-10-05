People on the Move: Nextracker, Cypress Creek, and more

Chris Bartley started a new position as Director, Utility Sales at Nextracker Inc.

Jackie Tagle started a new position as Vice President of Procurement & Supply Chain at Cypress Creek Renewables.

Quang Ho started a new position as Vice President at Marathon Capital.

Parks Associates Announces Chris White as Director, Smart Home and Energy Research.

Sugata Sircar was appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of Azure Power Global Limited.

Project Developer

Albany, NY

John Thlana

jt@energeiaworks.com

As Project Developer, you will be responsible for supporting all aspects of project development and management activities from project creation to construction.

Why You Should Apply:

Great company culture

Medical coverage

Responsibilities:

Support daily development and management activities.

Foresee project complications and implement strategies to overcome said complications

Secure queue position by supporting interconnection applications

Handle site assessments and identifications

Pursue control of site by working alongside internal and external land specialists, while also acting as a liaison for potential land owners providing project information.

Support RFP responses.

Manage stakeholder engagement efforts acting as a liaison with local communities, landowners and leaders.

Support consultation efforts with regulatory bodies

Organize and manage specific tasks during project life cycle such as permitting, project engineering and design, procurement and construction review.

Uphold all aspects of company wide health, safety and environmental policies and programs while also ensuring all contracts are implemented properly.

Support site acquisition due diligence with both internal and external teams, this can include critical issues, environment studies, title review, property tax and more.

Requirements:

Undergraduate degree in Engineering, Marketing, Environmental science or related preferred or equivalent experience in the renewable sector.

Minimum 1 year of land acquisition, project development and/or management in power generation or related fields.

Land acquisition experience preferred.

Experience with regulator bodies and process on all levels from local to federal.

Experience with utility interconnections, NYSEG/RG&E and MISO are ideal.

Knowledgeable with all aspects of permitting and project development.

Existing network of contacts and partners preferably in the NE and Midwest US preferred.

Have the ability to be pro-active, well organized and analytical with strong problem solving capabilities

Capable of leading development across multiple project tasks involving several functional teams with an array of deadlines.

Strong ability to work within Microsoft Office suite including project, excel, word, GIS etc.

Have a strong work ethic and hold a high level of integrity.

Based in New York State

Ability to travel from 25-50%

Valid driver’s license and passport.