RFP alert: Puerto Rico launches tender for 1 GW of renewables, 500 MW of storage

From pv magazine LatAm

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) has launched a request for proposals (RFP) to allocate 1 GW of renewable energy capacity and 500 MW of storage.

The procurement exercise is being held in accordance with the Integrated Resource Plan, which was approved by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau in August 2020. It is the second round of a tender scheme launched in February 2021. The deadline for the submission of proposals is Nov. 14. Selected developers will be awarded 25-year power purchase agreements.

The island’s grid has been changing since it was destroyed by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017. Puerto Rican leaders and regulators have pushed to rebuild the island’s power infrastructure with a stronger focus on renewable energy.

Under Act 17, which was signed into law in 2019, PREPA must obtain 20% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2022, 40% by 2025, 60% by 2040, and 100% by 2050.