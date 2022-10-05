Sunrise brief: Multi-day iron-air battery startup nets $450 million investment

Also on the rise: Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America. 50 states of solar incentives: South Carolina. And more.

A rendering of the iron-air battery.

Image: Form Energy

Share

Morningstar unveils DC/AC inverters for off-grid applications  U.S.-based solar controller producer Morningstar has launched a new line of off-grid inverters, featuring six models ranging from 150 W to 2,500 W. Production and deliveries are scheduled to start this year.

Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America  The generator uses a fuel cell and a lithium iron phosphate battery, so it is silent and emits only warm water and filtered air.

50 states of solar incentives: South Carolina  South Carolina has over 2 GW of solar installed, much of it coming online in the last five years, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Multi-day iron-air battery startup nets $450 million investment  Boston, Massachusetts startup Form Energy announced the Series E financing round.

HelioVolta wins American-Made Solar Prize for software innovation SolarGrade software is a fieldwork platform by HelioVolta that includes pre-made workflows and pre-written issue descriptions that help reduce time on site.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.