Sunrise brief: Multi-day iron-air battery startup nets $450 million investment

Morningstar unveils DC/AC inverters for off-grid applications U.S.-based solar controller producer Morningstar has launched a new line of off-grid inverters, featuring six models ranging from 150 W to 2,500 W. Production and deliveries are scheduled to start this year.
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America The generator uses a fuel cell and a lithium iron phosphate battery, so it is silent and emits only warm water and filtered air.
50 states of solar incentives: South Carolina South Carolina has over 2 GW of solar installed, much of it coming online in the last five years, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
Multi-day iron-air battery startup nets $450 million investment Boston, Massachusetts startup Form Energy announced the Series E financing round.
HelioVolta wins American-Made Solar Prize for software innovation SolarGrade software is a fieldwork platform by HelioVolta that includes pre-made workflows and pre-written issue descriptions that help reduce time on site.
