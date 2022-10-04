Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America

Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market.

Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators. EODev is a French developer and manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators.

The distribution agreement enables Generac to bring alternative energy solutions for the industrial power sector, emphasizing Generac’s “Powering A Smarter World” strategic focus as it introduces EODev’s hydrogen solutions to the North American market.

“We are delighted to have Generac further the EODev promise in the North American market. Beyond their vast expertise, we share a common ambition to accelerate the energy transition through our clean and innovative solutions,” said Jérémie Lagarrigue, chief executive officer of EODev.

The GEH2 is manufactured in Montlhéry, France on the site of EODev’s industrial partner Eneria, a subsidiary of the Monnoyeur Group. The materials used in its manufacture have been chosen in order to reduce its footprint as much as possible over its entire life cycle. For example, the GEH2’s cover is made of flax fiber and bio-sourced resin.

The generator uses a fuel cell and a lithium iron phosphate battery, reducing noise emissions and providing an instant start. It is capable of delivering up to 110 kVA of power without emissions of CO2, HC, NOx, or fine particles. According to EODev, the GEH2 emits only warm water and filtered air. One advantage of the GEH2 is it flexibility, as it can be connected to diesel or gas generators, and even to the grid.

“Generac Industrial Power is proud to partner with EODev to offer GEH2 hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America,” said Erik Wilde, executive vice president of Industrial – Americas at Generac. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows us to provide solutions that are engineered for the planet, while delivering value to customers committed to investments in carbon-free solutions. Hydrogen fuel cell power generators can play an important component in the expanding alternative energy space, and the GEH2 platform demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge products that improve energy resiliency, optimize energy efficiency, and lead in environmental stewardship.”

Generac has placed an initial order for the GEH2 generators, some of which have already arrived in the United States. Generac can support acquisition, installation, maintenance and servicing of the GEH2 units.