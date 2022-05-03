Sunrise brief: Over 500 solar installers share their views of the US solar industry

Lack of trained workers, ITC uncertainty, supply chain woes cited as challenges for US solar installers EnergySage and NABCEP release results of 2021 solar installer survey, which shed light on the impact of supply chain and policy challenges.
Using soot from biomass for solar thermal absorption Solar stoves, water purifiers, industrial drying, and more could potentially be more sustainably built by using soot from burned biomass to efficiently absorb solar energy as heat.
Milwaukee startup claims hydrogen output for $0.85/kg or less via new water vapor electrolyzer Advanced Ionics has developed an electrolyzer that runs at temperatures below 650 C. It is reportedly able to produce hydrogen for $0.85/kg or less. CEO Chad Mason recently spoke with pv magazine to provide a closer look at the water vapor electrolysis tech.
California Governor calls on DOC to end anti-circumvention investigation. DOC says it can’t The investigation is estimated to have put more than 4,350 MW of solar and storage projects set for deployment between 2022 and 2024 in jeopardy.
For the first time in history, California was 100% powered by renewable energy On Saturday afternoon, as the sun shined brightly, solar PV and other renewables provided 100% of the state’s needs for about fifteen minutes.
