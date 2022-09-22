Sunrise brief: Panasonic presents 22.2% efficient all-black heterojunction solar module compatible with its EverVolt battery

U.S. investment giant snaps up New Zealand rooftop solar specialist American investment behemoth BlackRock has agreed to acquire New Zealand rooftop solar PV and battery energy storage specialist SolarZero as part of its push into renewable energy in the Asia Pacific region.

Netting true value from batteries Net metering reforms in the U.S. are a missed opportunity to harness residential battery storage, argue researchers from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

SolarEdge launches new power optimizers for commercial solar The Israel-based power electronics specialist has unveiled two new optimizers. Both have a rated input DC power of 1,2 kW, maximum efficiency of 99.5%, and weighted efficiency of 98.8%.

Dual-purpose solar makes a greater impact BlueWave Solar, a certified B Corp, is committed to integrating Environmental Social Governance throughout development of dual-use solar projects.

Panasonic presents 22.2% efficient all-black heterojunction solar module compatible with its EverVolt battery The new module series has a power output ranging from 420 to 430 W, a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per degree Celsius, and an efficiency of up to 22.2%

People on the Move: Quickbolt, Solar Landscape, JPMorgan, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

U.S. startup unveils 5 kW solar canopy for EV charging Paired Power said its new 5 kW solar canopy measures 10.5 feet by 16.4 feet by 12.13 feet and can host up to 10 bifacial solar panels. It can be used in on-grid or off-grid modes and can be paired with lithium-ion battery storage systems up to 40 kWh in size.