People on the Move: Quickbolt, Solar Landscape, JPMorgan, and more

The Sales Executive, is responsible for selling Renewable Energy power trading data solutions to IPPs, Utilities, and Developers. You will be expected to manage existing key accounts grow revenues from these relationships, and identify and develop new business/accounts. Manage the entire selling process from forecasting to product delivery and payment collection for all customers. Monitor and analyze customer records continuously and write regular reports based on customer information and business development trends.Requirements:
BS/BA Degree
3-7 years of proven successful direct and channel solution selling experience with a minimum of 5 years in Renewable energy.
Familiar with power purchase agreements.
MUST be self‐reliant, independent, positive, results oriented and able to manage multiple tasks.
Experience managing data in a sales CRM tool such as salesforce.com.
Must exhibit excellent oral and written communication skills.
Ability to travel up to 50% of the time within assigned territory.
