People on the Move: Quickbolt, Solar Landscape, JPMorgan, and more

Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Image: pv magazine

Jared Wiener was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Quickbolt.
Laura Anderson Waldrum is now Chief Marketing Officer at Star Solar inc.
Daniel Swayze started a new position as Executive Vice President, Regional Manager at Bowman Consulting.
John Moran took a new role as Chief Development Officer (CDO) at Solar Landscape.
Eric Cohen started a new position as Group Head & Managing Director – Green Economy Banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sales Executive

Houston, Texas
Nicolas Coles
nc@energeiaworks.com
The Sales Executive, is responsible for selling Renewable Energy power trading data solutions to IPPs, Utilities, and Developers.  You will be expected to manage existing key accounts grow revenues from these relationships, and identify and develop new business/accounts.  Manage the entire selling process from forecasting to product delivery and payment collection for all customers.  Monitor and analyze customer records continuously and write regular reports based on customer information and business development trends.Requirements:

  • BS/BA Degree
  • 3-7 years of proven successful direct and channel solution selling experience with a minimum of 5 years in Renewable energy.
  • Familiar with  power purchase agreements.
  • MUST be self‐reliant, independent, positive, results oriented and able to manage multiple tasks.
  • Experience managing data in a sales CRM tool such as salesforce.com.
  • Must exhibit excellent  oral and written communication skills.
  • Ability to travel up to 50% of the time within assigned territory.

