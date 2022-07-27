Sunrise brief: National Solar Jobs Census finds that solar jobs increased 9% nationwide in 2021

Also on the rise: New home battery can provide backup power as well as smart time of use charging/discharging. Connecticut to allow distributed resources to compete with distribution grid upgrades. And more.

Image: Solar Foundation

Share

Solar jobs increased 9% nationwide in 2021  According to the National Solar Jobs Census 2020, employment in the solar industry looked favorable in 2021 compared to fossil fuel industries, but solar employers have some work to do on increasing diversity.

Connecticut to allow distributed resources to compete with distribution grid upgrades  Connecticut would join five other states in enabling distributed storage, solar and other non-wires alternatives to compete with traditional distribution system capacity upgrades, under a program being finalized by Connecticut regulators.

Perovskite solar cell defect characterization during manufacture for improved stability  A novel electrochemical robotic arm is under development at the University of Arizona to identify perovskite defects during manufacturing rather than after to improve durability.

Vehicle-integrated photovoltaics for low-speed electric vehicles  Canadian startup Capsolar claims its flexible solar modules can be adapted to any type of low-speed electric vehicle with no extra modification and custom work. The panels have an efficiency of 21.3% and rely on 24%-efficient solar cells provided by US manufacturer SunPower.

Electriq Power residential batteries beat the heat with backup power, smart time of use  A home battery paired with rooftop solar can provide backup power during rolling blackouts, shift power usage schedules to avoid peak demand charges, among other benefits.

GM and LG receive $2.5 billion DOE loan to build three battery manufacturing plants  Battery manufacturing facilities will be built in Tennessee, Ohio and Michigan to produce EV batteries under the Ultium Cell name.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.