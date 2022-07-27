Sunrise brief: National Solar Jobs Census finds that solar jobs increased 9% nationwide in 2021

Solar jobs increased 9% nationwide in 2021 According to the National Solar Jobs Census 2020, employment in the solar industry looked favorable in 2021 compared to fossil fuel industries, but solar employers have some work to do on increasing diversity.

Connecticut to allow distributed resources to compete with distribution grid upgrades Connecticut would join five other states in enabling distributed storage, solar and other non-wires alternatives to compete with traditional distribution system capacity upgrades, under a program being finalized by Connecticut regulators.

Perovskite solar cell defect characterization during manufacture for improved stability A novel electrochemical robotic arm is under development at the University of Arizona to identify perovskite defects during manufacturing rather than after to improve durability.

Vehicle-integrated photovoltaics for low-speed electric vehicles Canadian startup Capsolar claims its flexible solar modules can be adapted to any type of low-speed electric vehicle with no extra modification and custom work. The panels have an efficiency of 21.3% and rely on 24%-efficient solar cells provided by US manufacturer SunPower.

Electriq Power residential batteries beat the heat with backup power, smart time of use A home battery paired with rooftop solar can provide backup power during rolling blackouts, shift power usage schedules to avoid peak demand charges, among other benefits.

GM and LG receive $2.5 billion DOE loan to build three battery manufacturing plants Battery manufacturing facilities will be built in Tennessee, Ohio and Michigan to produce EV batteries under the Ultium Cell name.