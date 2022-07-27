People on the Move: CCSA, Pfister Energy, and more

The Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) hired highly accomplished clean Derek Chernow as its Western Regional Director and government affairs professional and attorney Carlo Cavallaro as its Midwest Regional Director. Chernow will be charged with expanding access to clean, affordable energy for homeowners and businesses by opening new community solar markets in California, Oregon, Washington and other Western states, while Cavallaro will do the same in Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and other Midwest states.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced seven new Biden-Harris Administration appointees joining the Department to work with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm to pursue President Biden’s clean energy goals and transition to a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. The seven appointees include:

Chris Castro was named Chief of Staff to the Office of State and Community Energy Programs (SCEP). Danisha Craig, Senate Legislative Affairs Advisor, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs

Amanda Finney, Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Office of Public Affairs

Isabel Munilla, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Market Development, Climate, and Multilateral Engagement, Office of International Affairs

Maria Duaime Robinson, Director, Grid Deployment Office

Sonja Thrasher, Special Assistant for Advance, Office of Management

Zachary Valdez, Chief of Staff, Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains

In addition, Tony G. Reames, who was most recently Senior Advisor in DOE’s Office of Economic Impact and Diversity, is taking on the new role of Deputy Director for Energy Justice, Office of Economic Impact and Diversity.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Kathryn Chelminski started a new position as Director, Policy and Market Development at Shell Recharge.

Thomas Loredo started a new position as Senior Vice President at Pfister Energy.

Celebrating 10 Years as North America’s leading renewable energy executive search and staffing firm.

Sponsored: VP, Asset Manager | Jersey City, NJ

The Vice President of Asset Management will be responsible for management of all commercial, contractual, regulatory, and reporting obligations for a national portfolio of over 100 C&I solar power plants and the supervision of a team of Asset Managers. The position requires maintaining an understanding of the underlying project assets and our investment structures (financial, technical, and contractual), including managing operational reviews, compliance, financial reporting, and optimization. The VP of Asset Management will also support the portfolio management leadership in administering complex financing structures, investor reporting, budgeting, and the sale of environmental commodities. Responsibilities: Monitor and manage performance of a $600M portfolio of solar projects across the US

Supervise and mentor Junior Asset Managers

Manage regular debt service, financing compliance, investor communication

Prepare asset management reports (including operational and financial performance)

Identify and initiate optimization efforts on operations within the Asset Management department

Facilitate the onboarding of additional portfolios of solar projects

Supervise team-members in budget creation and budget monitoring

Manage relationships with contract counterparties

Understand electricity and capital markets for electricity generating assets including incentive programs, tax equity structures, and non-recourse debt Requirements: Bachelor’s degree / Relevant Master’s degree preferred

3+ years work experience in relevant field (ex. real estate or energy industry asset management, transactions, finance, business operations, etc.)

Demonstrated interest in renewable energy through work experience, projects, or coursework

Ability to manage a team with multiple priorities and assess and adjust quickly to changing priorities

Skilled in building and updating financial models

Proven analytical and mathematical capabilities More information is available here.