Sunrise Brief: Virginia approves $55 minimum bill for community solar – the highest nationwide

EVs that meet a new standard will be able to deliver AC power to the grid The SunSpec Alliance has issued a “test” version of guidance for implementing the electric vehicle equipment standard.
US battery startup to produce solid-state batteries with bi-layer cell design Ion Storage System’s $30 million capital raising will go toward scaling up its solid-state battery cell production facility in Maryland, with aims to produce 10 MWh per year by the end of 2023, for a range of applications.
There’s big money in recycling materials from solar panels Recycling solar panels keeps them out of landfills, but also provides much-needed raw materials with Rystad Energy projecting a value approaching $80 billion by 2050.
Making the most of photovoltaics and Li-ion battery storage The third in a series on virtual power plants, Jigar Shah discusses the range of possibilities for aggregated, behind-the-meter solar and storage in the United States today.
The stabilizing effect of vertical east-west oriented PV systems German researchers have looked at how vertical PV systems could provid e more electricity during periods of higher demand, while enabling a higher level of integration with agricultural activities.
Boviet Solar reaches 700 MW module supply deal with Origis Energy The company will supply its 550 W bifacial solar modules for utility-scale projects.
Wärtsilä to supply Clearway with 500 MW/2 GWh of energy storage for projects in California and Hawaii The storage units will be spread across five projects, including the recently-completed Rosamond Central solar facility in Kern County, California.
Virginia approves $55 minimum bill for community solar, the highest nationwide A bipartisan group of Virginia senators said the shared solar program exists “in name only” as it is prohibitively expensive for most customers.
Section 201 lifted for Canada-made solar products Canada, the United States, and Mexico have signed a MOU that lifts the Trump-era tariffs on those two countries, following an independent panel deeming the duties to be against the provisions of existing trade agreements.
