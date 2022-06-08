Sunrise brief: After a suppressed first quarter, the US solar market is buoyed by tariff suspension

After a suppressed first quarter, the US solar market is buoyed by tariff suspension The Wood Mackenzie/SEIA US Solar Market Insight Q1 report finds that the two-year suspension on new solar tariffs is just a start. Passage of further clean energy legislation could boost US solar installations 66% in the next decade.

New US-made residential LFP battery, inverter, and monitoring system Briggs & Stratton launched the SimpliPHI energy storage system with lithium-ferro-phosphate chemistry.

Holistic solar modeling predicts even lower future pricing Government researchers have refined their learning curve calculations and quantified how focusing on CAPEX alone can underestimate declines in project costs.

ACORE outlines reduction in solar investment and development if tariffs persist The US attracted $228.3 billion in renewable energy, grid-enabling technology and transmission for renewable integration investment since the launch of ACORE’s $1 Trillion campaign in 2018.

Westbridge Energy announces 250 MW solar and storage project in Alberta The project’s announcement now brings Westbridge’s total solar development pipeline to 985 MW, with an additional 300 MW of battery storage capacity alongside.

Enphase has shipped 43.4 TWh of solar microinverters to date The company highlighted its accomplishments in its 2021 environmental, social, and governance report. Plus, financial analysis from ROTH Capital Partners.

Enervenue to supply 420 MWh of metal-hydrogen batteries to Puerto Rico The batteries will be used to add resiliency to the island’s industrial sector, which has suffered outages and inconsistencies in the years since Hurricane Maria.