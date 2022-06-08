People on the Move: NREL, IHI Power Services, SOO Green HVDC Link, and more

Jerry Davis has been selected as the new Laboratory Program Manager (LPM) for two of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s (NREL’s) leading research capabilities: the Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems (ARIES) research platform and the Energy Systems Integration Facility (ESIF).

“In this role, Jerry will join the ARIES and ESIF leadership teams in stewarding these two critical research assets, building collaboration opportunities with partners and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), and expanding capabilities,” said Energy Systems Integration Associate Laboratory Director Juan Torres.

In his 12 years at NREL, Davis has worked with a varied array of technologies and partners. He brings considerable experience as a liaison with national agencies, serving as the LPM for the Federal Energy Management Program and most recently as the partnership manager for NREL’s Defense Sector work. NREL supports energy transformation at U.S. defense installations and NASA centers by consulting on strategies to optimize microgrids, cybersecurity of distributed energy resources, resilience assessments, and other tools for energy security and efficiency. In this role, Davis stayed active in laboratory-wide programming to identify existing and emerging research to address clients’ technical needs.

IHI Power Services Corp. named John R. Keller chief operating officer for the company. Current chief executive officer and president, Stephen Gross, has made the decision to step down with plans to retire this fall. Keller has been called upon to serve as IPSC’s COO in the interim and will assume the role of CEO in the coming months, once Gross has fully transitioned out of his current position.

With 30+ years in the electric power, renewable energy and gas pipeline sectors, Keller has led organizations like Brightmark, InventivEnergy, North American Energy Alliance, among others, to success in a variety of C-suite roles. In addition to his proven track record of success in leadership positions, Keller has deep-rooted category experience in power project development, construction, operations and maintenance, asset management and executive management with oversight of asset technologies in wind, hydro, solar, biomass, natural gas simple/combined cycle and cogeneration.

Effective immediately, Keller will take on the title of chief operating officer during which time he will immerse himself into all facets of the organization in order to be ready to achieve maximum impact when Gross steps down in the fall. Upon Gross’ transition out of the company, Keller will seamlessly move into the role of chief executive officer.

SOO Green HVDC Link, the developers of a 350 mile first-of-its-kind underground High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission line running along existing rail corridors, is pleased to announce the additions of Edward M Stern and David A Pacyna to its senior leadership team.

Edward M Stern will join the SOO Green Board of Directors. Ed Stern currently serves as President and CEO of PowerBridge, a developer of non-utility privately financed electrical transmission systems in the US. Ed has more than 30 years of experience leading the successful development, financing, construction, operation and ownership of major energy and infrastructure projects, including several large scale HVDC transmission projects in the US.

David A. Pacyna will join SOO Green as Project CEO. Dave brings significant project management experience and experience in HVDC transmission, having been President and CEO of (NATDG) a privately-backed provider of software, equipment and services to electric North American T&D Group utilities and industrial operators. Prior to NATDG, Dave served as President & CEO of Siemens T&D North America.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) today announced the appointment of Sonia Vahedian to the position of Chief Operating Officer, where she will ensure the long-term financial and operational viability of NEMA through effective planning, forecasting and treasury oversight.

Vahedian joins NEMA from the American Petroleum Institute (API), where she served as the Vice President of revenue generating programs. While with API, Vahedian drove strategy and launched several mission-critical API programs, increased revenues by more than $2.5 million, established a Covid-19 strategy to mitigate potential business losses, and helped define and launch an industry-wide effort to enhance diversity equity and inclusion.

Prior to API, Vahedian served as the Chief Operating Officer for the Mobile Giving Foundation, the founding organization for the platform supporting mobile Text-to-Give campaigns for 1000+ charity organizations in the US and Canada. She previously served in multiple engineering executive roles in the wireless technology and interoperability startups, including Sybase/SAP, building, and managing world-class high availability data center operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

JERA Americas announced that Joseph M. Kiwak started a new position as Vice President of Supply Chain-Procurement, at JERA Americas in Houston, TX.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Davide Grandi was promoted to Director of Technical Services at Enel Green Power. Spiros Corcokios started a new position as Senior Regional Sales Director at Mitsubishi Power Americas.

