Westbridge Energy announces 250 MW solar and storage project in Alberta

Westbridge Energy Corporation, a utility-scale solar development company operating primarily in Alberta, Canada, has announced the newest project in its expanding development portfolio: the Dolcy Solar and Battery Storage, a 250 MW solar and 100MW of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) installation.

Like the majority of Westbridge’s portfolio, the Dolcy Solar and Battery Storage project is being developed in Alberta, Canada, specifically in the municipality of Provost, in east-central Alberta. While the company has not yet shared the duration of the 100 MW BESS, most installations of such a scale opt for four-hour duration, meaning it is fair to expect the battery system to be 100 MW/400 MWh.

The Dolcy Project has secured site control in the form of a long-term solar lease covering approximately 1,025 acres with private landowners. It is currently in Stage 1 of the Alberta Electric System Operator interconnection process, with environmental studies underway in accordance with Alberta Environment and Parks guidelines.

By adding the Dolcy project to the company’s portfolio, Westbridge now has four utility-scale solar projects totalling 985 MW, and 300 MW of battery storage capacity in its development pipeline. All but one of those projects are being developed in Alberta, Canada.

Peeking down the pipeline

The lone American project is located in the Lone Star State: the 221 MW Accalia Point Solar project, acquired from Aelius Solar in October 2021. The project is located in Texas, near South Padre Island and the US-Mexico border.

Construction is yet to begin, but the project’s site has been finalized thanks to long-term leases covering approximately 1,120 acres of cultivated farmland. Interconnection studies for the project have begun and the preliminary environmental analyses have been completed. Westbridge anticipates completion of the project and interconnection agreement to take place Q1 2023.

A month before the acquisition of the Accalia Point Solar project, in September 2021, Westbridge completed its environmental and wildlife field study programs for one of the largest solar installations ever proposed in Canada: the 230 MW Georgetown Solar Project.

The project is set to be constructed on 710 acres of privately owned cultivated farmland southeast of Calgary. Development began in early 2020, while construction is anticipated to begin in August 2022.

Construction of the project is expected to create up to 360 jobs, most of which Westbridge said will be for local Alberta workers.

Rounding out the company’s late-2021 development and acquisition spree, Westbridge acquired a 75% controlling interest in Sunnynook Solar Energy, the company developing the 236 MW solar and 100 MW Sunnynook Solar and Storage project in Alberta, Canada.

The project is currently in Stage 1 of the Alberta Electric System Operator interconnection process, with environmental studies underway in accordance with Alberta Environment and Parks guidelines.