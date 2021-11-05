Sunrise brief: 50-year solar? Here’s how the numbers may work

50-year solar? Here’s how the numbers may work. The DCF from a solar project’s electricity generation increases by 46% when shifting the project from today’s standard 25-year lifetime to a 50-year time scale.
Energy efficiency is a good substitute for long-term storage, NREL study says. Reducing building energy usage by about 60% is key to a least-cost 100% renewable energy grid.
Better pay, more flexibility! Survey details trends on solar sector pay and benefits.
New tech recovers pure silicon from end-of-life solar cells. The technique is reported to be able to deliver recycled silicon with a purity of up to 99.9984%.
Solar retains it LCOE edge in latest Lazard analysis. Utility-scale solar–both thin-film and crystalline silicon–as well as wind have the lowest LCOE of all U.S. sources considered.
Summit Ridge completes first project in Maine portfolio. The 6.3 MW installation will serve roughly 850 households and small businesses across Maine.
