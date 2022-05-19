Sunrise brief: Sandia turns to solar to power the Moon

Legal petition calls for an FTC investigation into electric utility abuses Denying customers access to renewable energy, bribery, and fake dark-money campaigns are just a few of the purported abuses that more than 230 groups are urging the Federal Trade Commission to investigate.

Sandia turns to solar to power the Moon Researchers from Sandia National Labs are partnering with NASA and the University of Puerto Rico to design microgrid controls for powering habitation and mining operations at NASA’s planned Artemis lunar base.

An American at Intersolar, Part II – Solar Panels The first two halls at Intersolar Europe 2022 were packed with many variants of solar panels and innovations: from eight-foot-tall monsters, to red, green and blue modules, to small, climbable modules from Meyer Burger.

LG Energy Solution unveils new battery storage solutions, moves to LFP South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution presented its latest innovations at the Smarter E event in Munich last week. It also announced its transition from nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery chemistry to lithium iron phosphate (LFP) in its future products.

New Belgium brews beer with the help of the sun The company’s third solar installation is the first on it’s Asheville, North Carolina brewery, and will offset roughly 11,100 tons of carbon dioxide over its lifetime.

People on the Move: PosiGen, Power Factors, Ulteig, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Solar and affordable housing developments: What you need to know Both housing developers and underserved communities alike can benefit from increasing public funding opportunities for solar. As interest in projects that address environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects of investment continues to grow, integrating renewable energy in affordable housing projects can provide significant sustainability benefits to developers, municipalities, and end users.

Is residential solar worth it? Many homeowners invest $15,000 to $30,000 or more in solar. How does this cost compare to the status quo of paying the utility company?

Solar that works in the shade Conditions that are 10% shaded can render a typical solar panel useless, but Optivolt said its technology can deliver up to 25 times more power in the shade than conventional panels.

Michigan utility adds two solar projects with enough power to supply 150,000 homes Consumers Energy announced it entered agreements to add 300 MW of capacity across two solar projects to its generation mix.