People on the Move: PosiGen, Power Factors, Ulteig, and more

PosiGen has announced the addition of Joelle Haughey as Chief Human Resources Officer. Haughey is an experienced global HR executive who has collaborated with countless executive leaders as a trusted coach and advisor. Most recently, Haughey led her own consulting business which provided a multitude of leadership development, coaching and HR leadership services across multiple industries. Prior to that she held leadership roles across publicly traded and privately held global organizations.

As CHO, Haughey will be responsible for making sure PosiGen attracts, retains and develops the most qualified candidates so the company can continue to carry out its mission of making rooftop solar and energy efficiency available to everyone. Haughey was attracted to PosiGen’s purpose and the fact that it is the most diverse company in the Solar industry. While she will oversee traditional HR workflows including employee pay, benefits, and providing a safe environment both physically and psychologically, a primary focus will be creating an inclusive work environment that develops and motivates all employees to be successful.

Power Factors, a renewable energy software provider, whose platform is the most extensive and widely deployed solution in the global market, has bolstered its Latin American presence with three new sales hires.

Based in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, the expanded Latin American team will support current and future customer engagements across the region, building upon Power Factors’ track record in Latin America. Already supporting customers with assets in more than 10 countries in the region and a combined renewable energy portfolio capacity of over seven gigawatts, Latin America represents one of the fastest growing markets for Power Factors’ purpose-built software solutions for asset management, field service optimization and performance optimization.

In addition to wind, solar and storage assets, the company recently added capability to support hydroelectric assets. This builds on an established track record of financial and technical management functionality already in place for hundreds of megawatts of global hydroelectric production. The addition makes Power Factors solutions well suited for Latin America and the market’s growing need for managing diverse renewable energy portfolios including hydroelectricity.

Ulteig, a leading provider of comprehensive engineering/design, program management, technical services and field services, announces the appointment of Susan Aspelund as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Aspelund is a seasoned leader who brings the financial management expertise necessary to sustain Ulteig’s business operations and support its strategic plan goals.

Aspelund has been serving as Ulteig’s interim CFO since September 2021 – she has made a career of providing short-term senior leadership capability to organizations in transition. “Susan had every intention of filling the interim role until we named a full-time CFO,” said Doug Jaeger, President and CEO. “After immersing herself in Ulteig’s culture and forging relationships across the organization, she expressed an interest in the full-time position. Given my confidence in her leadership and the value she has already brought to the business, I was excited to offer her the opportunity. Susan’s broad business knowledge and extensive experience in financial management will continue to be a tremendous asset to Ulteig.”

Prior to joining Ulteig as its interim CFO, Aspelund served in a similar capacity for multiple organizations, most recently for the third-party healthcare administrator HealthEZ, as well as the Midwest-based national law firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister, the Washburn Center for Children in Minneapolis, Volunteers of America MN, CLUES, the Epilepsy Foundation of MN and the MS Society. Aspelund has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Malta Inc., a leading innovator of grid-scale, long-duration energy storage, announced the addition of Philippe Delleville as Managing Director of Product Development, Strategy and Operations.

Delleville joins Malta with extensive global business development acumen, having served in catalytic management positions with major national and international energy corporations. Delleville most recently held multiple roles with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A., culminating in his leadership as the Global Head of Siemens Gamesa’s Project and Developmental Finance group.

In this position, Delleville oversaw over $4 billion in project financing and supported approximately 4 gigawatts worth of wind energy projects. Prior to his role in Project and Development Finance, he was Vice President / Managing Director of the Service department for the North American region, optimizing the department’s profitability and implementing key initiatives to grow the business. Under his direction, Siemens Gamesa became a pioneer in wind energy project repowering.

Prior to Siemens Gamesa, Delleville amassed two decades of international experience in general management, manufacturing operations, strategic marketing, and product management for Saint-Gobain Corporation, a publicly held multinational producer of construction products and high-performance materials.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Owen Zinaman has started a new position as Strategic Advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Renewable Power at the U.S. Department of Energy. Ben Compton started a new position as Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Omnidian



Thomas Thompson started a new position as Senior Vice President of Renewables at Semco Maritime

Sponsored: Senior Electrical Engineer | San Francisco, CA

As Senior Electrical Engineer you will be responsible for working with the Products team to define and grow the Development of Solar roof products. You will collaborate with engineering, science, and design as well as maintain relationships with customers.

Responsibilities:

Cable layout and management and connector selection for power conversion component selection

Electrical system sizing, layout, and installation documentation

Collaborate with mechanical engineering team for mounting and harnessing

NEC code compliance and UL certification for all electrical components

Bench and development scale prototyping and test development

Requirements:

3+ years with DC/DC and DC/AC power conversion

3+ years with new product development

3+ years with cable management and wire harnessing

UL certification experience

Familiarity with NEC as relates to wiring and grounding for DC systems greater than 50V.

Familiarity with NEC standards for photovoltaics preferred

Working knowledge of solar system power management preferred

Professional engineer license preferred

