Sunrise brief: PV Reliability Scorecard results in record number of Top Performers in every test

Solar that works in the shade Conditions that are 10% shaded can render a typical solar panel useless, but Optivolt said its technology can deliver up to 25 times more power in the shade than conventional panels.

Pine Gate purchases 2.4 GWh of EnerVenue batteries EnerVenue’s batteries will be supplied to Pine Gate to provide a choice in storage technology for Pine Gate’s development partners, and marks EnerVenue’s second major battery supply deal since launching in 2020.

Amazon’s Clean Pledge Fund lead investor in US-based solar cell production facility Ambient Photonics will build fully automated manufacturing facility to produce solar cells to power consumer electronics.

‘Pulsed Joule heating’ tech to remove snow, frost, ice from solar modules University of Illinois scientists have developed a way to remove snow and ice from solar panels at a much faster rate than conventional approaches. It is based on a glass coating on a film with high optical transparency and superhydrophobicity.

An American at Intersolar, Part I: Amsterdam to Munich Solar panels abound, racking and battery choices expand, and robots make a move – Intersolar 2022 and ESS Europe. But first, how to get there.

2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard results show resilience of the industry This year a record number of manufacturers had one or more model types that were Top Performers in every reliability test – and six of these model types were also Top Performers in energy yield performance.

Solar O&M: Why a long-term maintenance plan is essential The commercial PV industry continues to grow at record rates and shows every indication that it will continue to supplement and even surpass conventional energy production methods in the future. The requirement for professional and experienced operations and maintenance service providers has grown right along with it, as solar is an investment that needs to be protected and cared for.

Scout Clean Energy buys nearly 400 MW of First Solar modules The 378 MW of modules will be used to begin construction on several late stage projects with start of operations expected in 2024 across Scout’s 12 GW renewable project development pipeline.

SOLV Energy begins 1.3 GW solar project SOLV will perform engineering, procurement, and construction for the first 400 MW of the aptly named Mammoth North solar project in Indiana.