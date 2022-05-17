SOLV Energy begins 1.3 GW solar project

SOLV Energy, among the nation’s largest solar developers with a project pipeline of over 4 GW nationwide, has been selected as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm for the Mammoth North solar project in Northwest Indiana. SOLV will provide its services for the first phase of the project, which will total 400 MW of the planned 1.3 GW landmark solar facility.

The 400 MW built in the first phase are expected to come online in the next 15 to 18 months, providing electricity equivalent to the needs of 75,000 homes each year. Wholesale and retail energy supplier American Electric Power has signed on for the generation in a power purchase agreement.

Israel-based Doral Renewable Energy Group selected SOLV as EPC. The company reports a total of $1.3 billion has been invested in the project. Once complete, the 1.3 GW Mammoth North solar project will be among the largest solar facilities in the US and may rank top ten in the world in terms of capacity.

“Mammoth North Solar is a landmark project that has garnered support of dozens of Indiana farmers who will be powering the new economy. The construction of this project speaks to the growing demand for cleaner energy sources right here at home by Americans across the country. As the EPC contractor building Mammoth North, SOLV Energy is proud to represent our industry and the significant job, economic and community service opportunities that large-scale solar projects bring to a region.” George Hershman, CEO of SOLV Energy

Large projects like these have been under threat for cancellation or delay this year, as the Department of Commerce launches its investigation into the alleged antidumping violations of Chinese solar goods into four Southeastern Asian countries.

In February, before the investigation was launched, Hershman joined pv magazine to offer insight into the potential damages of the investigation to clean energy buildout. SOLV‘s projects can exceed $300 million, so the potential 50-250% tariff that could be levied on solar imports would impose between $75 -$375 million in additional costs. This level of risk is untenable and is why Hershman described the case as “an affront to the solar industry.”

“There is no case law to support this, it is a meritless case. It has been determined that the conversion of wafer to cell is the country of origin,” said Hershman.

At the time, based on supply chain constraints alone, Wood Mackenzie lowered its 2022 utility-scale solar projection by 33%, a steep drop of 7.5GW. Since the investigation was announced by Commerce, the Solar Energy Industries Association cut its forecast for deployment this year by 46%.

“It has been a challenging year in the solar industry and we are happy to have the SOLV Energy team by our side as we navigate through these challenges,” said Amit Nadkarni, VP of project management at Doral.