Sunrise brief: Gemini solar and storage project closes $1.9 billion in financing, commercial operations set for 2023

Yotta Energy secures $16.5 million in funding, lands Air Force base microgrid deal The new funds will allow the company to accelerate the scaling of its panel-level solar-plus-storage system, develop new technology, and increase its headcount.

Big Texas multifamily housing solar project comes with big financial, environmental, and grid resilience benefits The 15 MW solar portfolio is designed and installed by Dallas’ own The Solar Company. CEO Travis Wildeman sat down with pv magazine to discuss the project. Over 3,600 Granite Redevelopment Properties residences and 2,000 parking spaces will be covered with solar.

GlaxoSmithKline will further reduce its carbon footprint with 6.9 MW solar project in New York state The 12th solar project for GlaxoSmithKline puts the company on track to meet its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Gemini Solar and Storage project closes $1.9 billion in financing One of the largest solar projects ever proposed in the US is inching closer towards the start of construction, with completion and operations set to occur some time in 2023.

7.5 MW solar farm planned on former biomass plant site in northern Maine Standard Solar and Acadia Energy partnered to repurpose the industrial land.

Utility scale solar inverters need improved commissioning and upkeep Recurring power grid faults are testing solar inverter reactions, and have exposed issues that could seemingly be solved by improvements to commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

Battery fire at Salt River Project in Arizona Fire crews in Chandler, Arizona sent robots into a building at the Salt River Project where a 10 MW battery was smoldering.

California solar bill would extend access, savings to renters and low-income families Assembly Bill 2316 would create a community solar program that leverages distributed solar and storage aggregation and extend benefits to Californians who have not yet been able to directly take advantage of the clean energy transition.