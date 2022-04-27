People on the Move: FREYR Battery, Emera Technologies, GlidePath Power Solutions, and more

FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has announced the appointment of Andreas Bentzen, to the position of Executive Vice President, Technology. Bentzen comes from the position of Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer for Otovo, a leading European provider of solar panels and batteries for the residential market.

Bentzen began his career with REC Group in 2005, where he held several technology roles and supported the development of solar technology. In 2011, he took on the role as Vice President of Technology for REC in Silicon Valley, where he successfully improved output and efficiency for the company’s U.S. research and development efforts. After his tenure at REC, Bentzen established his own solar advisory company in 2012, and later worked with technology strategy and management consulting across several industries. He then went on to co-found Otovo in 2015, a company that has since expanded across Europe and is now listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Bentzen holds a Master of Science from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), as well as a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Oslo. He will assume his new role in FREYR on September 1st.

Emera Technologies announced the hiring of Vice President, Bobbi Dillow-Walsh, who will lead the commercial efforts to advance decarbonization, resiliency, and the digitalization of energy approval for its BlockEnergy microgrid platform.

With more than 20 years in the energy field, her global perspective and entrepreneurial spirit has led Dillow-Walsh to be recognized for her work with many first-of-their-kind projects and solutions designed for resilient and sustainable energy. As the former Commercial Director for Schneider Electric's eMobility business, her team led the sales strategy with industry technology leaders from Paccar, General Motors, Ford, Rivian Motors, and others to develop sustainable electrification & battery production solutions. Dillow-Walsh launched her career with ABB Power Grids as a sales engineer and has held industry roles in Marketing, Product Development, Strategic Accounts, and Business Development in energy applications for nuclear generation, commercial & industrial buildings, advanced distribution system software, public-private community microgrids, and eMobility. Dillow-Walsh is a graduate of the Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business and has an MBA from King University. GlidePath Power Solutions announced it has hired Deonne Cunningham Nauls as the energy storage company's General Counsel. Her addition to GlidePath's senior leadership team will help the company continue to advance its 12 GWh development inventory of battery storage and solar-plus-storage projects across 20 U.S. states. Cunningham Nauls joins GlidePath from Symmetry Energy Solutions where she served as Associate General Counsel. She has worked as counsel for several leading energy firms including Direct Energy, Noble Energy and Repsol. Ms. Nauls previously served as the Vice Chair of the Steering and Finance Committee and currently serves as a Board Member, Texas Chapter of the Energy Bar Association. Carbon transformation company Twelve announced today the appointment of David Frank, former leader of global supply chain at Cummins and a pioneer at the forefront of electrolyzer commercialization, as the company's first Chief Productization Officer and chemicals and industrial gasses industry veteran, Anne Roby, to the company's Board of Advisors. Over his 25-year experience in the hydrogen and fuel cell industry, Frank oversaw the growth of a startup delivering novel polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) technology into the world's largest PEM electrolyzer manufacturer. In Frank's most recent role as Director of Global Supply Chain for Cummins, he led the deployment of Supply Chains for over 200 MW of Fuel Cell Systems and 1 GW of Electrolysers. Frank holds Master's and Bachelor's degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Toronto. Roby most recently served as an Executive Vice President of Linde plc, a global multinational chemical engineering company, through Linde's merger with Praxair, Inc., until her retirement in July 2020. Throughout her career with Praxair, Roby led teams responsible for global supply systems, R&D, global market development, digitalization, global operations excellence, global procurement, sustainability and safety, and health and environment. Roby holds a Doctorate degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware and a Bachelor degree in chemical engineering from Villanova University. Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks: Cameron Kirby was promoted to Director, Business Development at Lightsource bp Paul Ghosh-Roy joined Syncarpha Capital as Deputy Counsel Stephen Condon started a new position as Vice President of Community Energy at Energywell

