Sunrise brief: U.S. Geological Survey and Berkeley Labs release updated solar project database

Solar Ready Vets trains veterans for solar and storage careers IREC has recently secured additional funding to build on the work that has been ongoing since 2014.

U.S. Geological Survey and Berkeley Labs release updated solar project database All solar projects greater than 1 MW that are tracked by the EIA have been location-verified by image and latitude and longitude and put into an easier-to-move-around map.

Merging DER platforms into single virtual power plant solution Swell Energy and Shifted Energy’s combined solution comprises what the companies say is a turnkey virtual power plant that will provide utilities with forecasts of energy demand and generation across the board.

BESS thermal events: What to know and what to expect Recent thermal events have demonstrated that to benefit from these systems, we need to ensure that there is a greater understanding of potential issues that should be considered with BESS installations.

Maxeon solar cells cleared of forced labor allegations after review The analyst behind the “Over Exposed” report, examining the likelihood of forced labor in the supply chain of the solar module manufacturer, has revised their stance on Maxeon Solar. Detailed documentation and ongoing dialogue with the company prompted the re-evaluation.

Kentucky regulators approve plan for 900% increase in renewable energy Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities will install 877 MW of solar, 500 MWh of energy storage, and will retire several fossil fuel plants.

Planned 77-home Florida community to include $4.2 million microgrid Each new home will be outfitted with 8 kW of solar and every two homes will be connected with a 43 kWh battery.

Plug Power shares fall on North America hydrogen concerns The hydrogen company, Plug Power, issued a warning about its 2023 financial performance due to supply challenges in North America.