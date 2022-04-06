Sunrise brief: SEIA speaks on potential devastation of the solar anticircumvention investigation

SEIA speaks on potential devastation of the solar anticircumvention investigation In a preliminary presentation of data from its survey on the impact of the investigation, SEIA shared that 90% of those who responded expect a severe or devastating impact on their business.

Solar investments are scaling up, but inefficient O&M is weighing them down While costs are everything in the solar industry, sourcing the cheapest O&M contract possible is a dangerous game and such short-sighted sacrifices often end up costing asset owners more in the long run.

AgriSolar tour makes first stop at Biosphere 2 The AgriSolar Clearinghouse embarked on its national tour of agrivoltaics at Arizona’s Biosphere 2. Agrivolatics is the practice of co-locating food production and solar photovoltaics.

Radian Generation adds cybersecurity to its asset management toolbox with the acquisition of Green IT With cyberattacks a growing concern for grid-connected distributed energy resources, Radian augments its services with Green IT’s expertise in operational technology and cybersecurity.

County-wide community solar campaign launches in New York Neighborhood Sun is partnering with OYA Solar and Climate Smart Communities to educate New Yorkers about community solar, plus they’re offering a sign-on bonus.

Solar the energy workhorse in latest gloomy IPCC verdict Photovoltaics can wipe out 4.25 billion tons of carbon emissions every year this decade, according to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Even so, the actions announced so far remain way short of what is needed, with capital flows to fossil fuels still greater than the cash directed toward combating climate change.

Solar power on pace to save the world A think tank analysis suggests that if solar power keeps up its growth pace, along with wind, then the global power sector will meet its carbon reduction targets to keep world temperatures in check.

Boviet Solar R&D initiatives include 600W modules, N-Topcon, and HJT cells The company announced it is rebranding its modules and targeting new cell technologies.

Kevin Hostetler named CEO of Array Technologies Hostetler will succeed Jim Fusaro, and will be assist Array in the integration of recently acquired STI Norland.