Boviet Solar R&D initiatives include 600W modules, N-Topcon, and HJT cells

Boviet Solar, a Vietnam-based solar PV manufacturer headquartered in San Jose, California, announced the rebranding of its solar modules, and three new research and development initiatives. The company is known for producing monocrystalline PERC PV cells and monofacial and bifacial modules.

In collaboration with three universities in Vietnam and one university in China, Boviet is working on several research and development projects.

First, Boviet is working on a new N-Topcon cell technology, which the company said sports a significantly higher efficiency, stability, and yield rate potential over PERC cells. Existing PERC production lines are compatible with N-Topcon, so the costs of these cells are similar, said Boviet. This is an advantage Topcon holds over other N-type cells. N-Topcon cells offer efficiencies around 24.5% in industrial production. Topcon theoretical efficiency outperforms PERC (25%) at about 28.7%, reaching heights comparable to monocrystalline silicon (29.43%).

The second R&D project entails N-Topcon cells integrated into a 600W+ module. The modules would feature advanced casing and would benefit from a low temperature coefficient, low attenuation, and higher double-sided ratios.

Third, Boviet targets HJT heterojunction cell technology. Still in the research stage, Boviet said it will conduct testing on production lines for this technology. The production process for HJT is the simplest, with the least amount of steps, offering considerable room for cost reduction, said the company. Boviet said it expects the technology to become the next-generation mainstream technology, carrying an efficiency limit of 27.5%.

Boviet renamed its modules after stars; the monofacial modules are now called the Gamma Series, the bifacial modules are called the Vega series.

“We think Vega and Gamma are the perfect images for our highly efficient mono- monofacial and bifacial PV modules with their industry leading power output. Furthermore, star names make sense because our own Sun is of course a star —a star that makes solar energy possible here on Earth,” said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA.

Boviet is not the only one switching to TOPCon. The world’s major solar manufacturers can be expected to switch from industry standard PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) products to tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology “within the next few years,” according to a US analyst.

The technological shift prompted by manufacturers nearing PERC’s conversion efficiency threshold of 23.7% – for commercially produced products – is one of the predictions made by Denver-based Clean Energy Associates (CEA) in its survey of the solar manufacturing industry during the last three months of 2021.