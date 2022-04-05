Kevin Hostetler named CEO of Array Technologies

Tracker technology company, Array Technologies, has announced that Kevin Hostetler has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective April 18, 2022, and will also join Array’s Board of Directors.

Hostetler will succeed Jim Fusaro, who previously announced his intention to retire by the end of the year.

“Array Technologies is a company that I have admired for some time now,” Hostetler said. “Array is a great intersection of my deep experience in engineered products and actuation, and my passion for the environment. Array’s innovative products are key to important constituents across the solar industry… I look forward to working with our talented teams around the world to bring us closer to the future of solar and helping our planet decarbonize along the way.”

Prior to his appointment at Array, Hostetler served for four years as Chief Executive Officer at Rotork, a Financial Times Stock Exchange 250 company, where he led the company’s Growth Acceleration Program which drove improved margins, capital efficiency and commercial excellence.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin as Chief Executive Officer to lead Array through its next phase of growth,” said Brad Forth, chairman of Array Technologies. “Over the past few years, the Array team, led by Jim Fusaro, built a strong foundation which doubled the size of our business. As we look toward the future under Kevin’s leadership, Array will focus on executing on our long-term strategic initiatives and integrating the STI Norland business.”

Array Technologies acquired STI Norland, another leader in the global tracker space, in January 2022 establishing an outfit that Array is touting as the largest tracker company in the world. Prior to the acquisition, Array was the second largest supplier of trackers worldwide, behind NEXTracker.

Different tracker vendors have different engineering approaches and Array’s one motor per-MW design has allowed for significant price reductions, which the company has credited as being critical to attaining its market share. Concurrently, STI Norland made a name for itself with its dual-row tracker system, a solution which is well-suited for installation on irregular terrain and in regions with low wind and/or snow load requirements.