Radian Generation adds cybersecurity to its asset management toolbox with the acquisition of Green IT

Radian Generation announced it has acquired Green IT Energy Applications, a technology solutions provider offering operational technology and cybersecurity services plus software technology.

“Green IT’s expertise in operational technology and cybersecurity enhances our asset management capabilities and perfectly augments our superb managed compliance service,” said Joe Kastner, CEO and founder of Radian Generation. “Coming together as one organization strengthens our ability to ensure peak performance, continuity of operations, and critical compliance for renewable energy infrastructure investments.”

Radian currently has over 13GW of solar and wind assets under management around the world. The transaction brings Radian’s offerings to more than 40GW of renewable energy global projects and expands its capabilities with a team of 27 software developers, operational technology engineers, QA technicians, project managers and data analysts.

Andrew Eisenberg, former CEO and founder of Green IT will join Radian Generation as president and CTO. Current Radian and Green IT customers will continue to have access to the LENS and Green IT software platforms. According to Radian Generation, the SaaS offerings will bring the industry a unique end-to-end solution, covering the earliest stages of origination through development, execution, operations, and beyond into decommissioning. Key to this combined solution is a robust data collection architecture.

The acquisition was backed by 424 Capital, a growth capital partner that invests in lower middle market companies within technology and tech enabled services.

“This acquisition of Green IT represents another key step in the company’s mission to provide value to its customers through innovation and growth in technology solutions and capabilities,” said Walter Beinecke, managing partner at 424 Capital.