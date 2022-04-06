People on the Move: Array Technologies, Nexamp, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and more

Array Technologies announced that Kevin Hostetler has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective April 18, 2022. Hostetler will also join Array’s Board of Directors. He succeeds Jim Fusaro, who previously announced his intention to retire by the end of the year.

Hostetler brings a track record of leadership excellence, having transformed multiple engineered products and services companies throughout his career. For the last four years, Mr. Hostetler served as Chief Executive Officer at Rotork, a FTSE 250 company, where he led the company’s Growth Acceleration Program which drove improved margins, capital efficiency and commercial excellence. Prior to joining Rotork in 2018, Mr. Hostetler served as Chief Executive Officer of FDH Infrastructure Services, leading the engineering and construction services provider through a series of acquisitions to support improvement of aging critical infrastructure, such as bridges, dams, and transmission towers.

Massachusetts State Representative Carolyn Dykema is beginning a new chapter as she joins Boston-based Nexamp in the role Northeast Policy Director, where she will direct and manage Nexamp’s advocacy for innovative and equitable clean energy policies across New York and New England. For more than a dozen years, Dykema has tirelessly served residents of the 8th Middlesex District, which includes the communities of Holliston, Hopkinton, Southborough and precinct 2 of Westborough.

In her new role, Dykema will lead and broaden the impact of Nexamp’s ongoing policy and regulatory affairs efforts across the Northeast by engaging with lawmakers, advocacy groups and others to develop and advance ambitious clean energy programs. First elected to the House of Representatives in the fall of 2008, Dykema most recently served as Chair of the Joint Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture, and is a member of the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announced that it has appointed Dan Goldberg to its Board of Directors. Concurrently, Goldberg has been appointed to the Company’s Corporate Governance Committee and Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

Goldberg has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Telesat Corporation, one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, since 2006. Prior to joining Telesat Corporation, Mr. Goldberg served as Chief Executive Officer of SES New Skies, a position he held following the purchase of New Skies Satellites Holdings Ltd. by SES Global S.A. During that time, Mr. Goldberg also served as a member of the SES Executive Committee and held positions of increasing responsibility, from General Counsel to Chief Operating Officer during the course of his tenure there.

GATE Energy, a global provider of commissioning, engineering, and specialty field services for the energy industry, announced that Lee Jordan has been named as its new Chief Executive Officer. Jordan will replace Grant Gibson, the Founder of GATE Energy, who will be transitioning to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Director of Singapore. Gibson will also provide a strategic advisory role to Jordan, in addition to focusing on international expansion in southeast Asia.

FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has announced the appointment of Oscar Brown to the position of Group Chief Financial Officer at FREYR Battery.

As CFO, Brown will report to FREYR’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Einar Jensen, and will be responsible for financial planning, performance, reporting, and capital markets engagement across the organization. He will assume his new position at FREYR effective immediately. Brown comes with more than 30 years of energy industry experience, having most recently been Senior Vice President of Strategy, Business Development and Supply Chain for Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Prior to joining Occidental in 2016, he held positions of increasing responsibility as an investment banker with CS First Boston, Lehman Brothers, Barclays Capital, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was co-head of Americas Energy Investment Banking. He is a board member and chairs the ESG Committee of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) and is a past director of Plains All-American Pipeline LP and Plains GP Holdings LP. Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance and Marketing from the University of Texas at Austin.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Tanya Saracino has been named Chief Operating Officer at Cherry Street Energy

Jared Leader was promoted to Director of Resilience at Smart Electric Power Alliance

Sponsored: Solar Project Manager – Los Angeles, CA

The Solar Project Manager will be responsible for managing C&I-scale project development from conception to project construction. The Solar PM will take on project management tasks (in conjunction with EPC contractor) related to transmission distribution, interconnection agreements, environmental studies, project permitting, resource assessment, equipment selection, and contract negotiation. The Project Manager will lead, manage, and create proposal documentation and lead the public RFP process for EPC construction contractors and subcontractors. The Project Manager will also be the primary point of contact with clients, independent consultants, and partners.

Requirements:

B.S. Degree preferred

7+ years of C&I-scale solar project management or construction management

Excellent knowledge of and passion for renewable energy with a track record of solar and energy storage projects

Knowledge of EPC contracts, transmission, interconnection procedures, and environmental permitting.

Experience budgeting and estimating projects

Must have the ability to manage projects, and achieve time goals and deliver results

Strong communication, analytical, and organizational skills

Proficiency with Microsoft Office and MS Project

Ability to travel up to 25% within assigned territory for pre-construction meetings, site visits, permitting meetings, and development sites

More information is available here.