Sunrise brief: LG to exit solar module business, close US manufacturing facility

LG to close US solar module manufacturing facility The closing of the Alabama-based facility comes in tandem with the announcement that LG will be folding its solar module business by the end of June.

Ingeteam supplied 4.2GW of solar and battery inverters in 2021 The company posted a record year despite global supply shortages.

LG exits solar module business The Korean manufacturer said its solar module business will be closed by the end of June. It blamed uncertainties in the global solar industry for its decision.

Polysilicon price reaches $39.3/kg — the highest since 2011 The price of polysilicon last week reached its highest level since 2011 and, according to Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar, there are no visible signs that it could drop this year, as predicted by several analysts.

You may be able to wirelessly charge your EV this year WiTricity unveiled plans for an aftermarket wireless charging station for select electric vehicle models.

Solar support in coal country In the United States, passage of the Build Back Better Act would extend the solar Investment Tax Credit and offer other clean energy initiatives that would boost the renewable energy momentum already underway in Senator Joe Manchin’s home state of West Virginia. This is good news for the state and is resulting in unlikely allies.

People on the Move: Silfab Solar, LG Energy Solution, Centrica Business Solutions, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.