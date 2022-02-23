Ingeteam supplied 4.2GW of solar and battery inverters in 2021

Ingeteam, a global inverter maker and electrical engineering firm announced it had a record year for solar, battery, and inverter supply deals in 2021. The company provided a combined 4,229MW of solar and battery inverters in the calendar year.

At the utility scale, Ingeteam supplied solar inverters for 11 PV facilities with capacities of 100MW or more. One of which was the Francisco Pizarro, one of Europe’s largest solar facilities, with a capacity of 590MW.

Ingeteam also signed 1.5GW of operations and maintenance contracts for solar PV plants in 2021. The company’s O&M team is present in 24 countries and has more than 18.5GW of renewable energy under management, including 9.5GW of solar PV across 570 sites. The company said it is distinguished for its ability to deliver multi-technology services with a multi-brand scope.

In addition to PV plant O&M, the company offers services for revamping, commissioning, and technical asset management.

Ingeteam said it also is in position for “considerable development” in the short and medium term for battery energy storage system inverters, both at a residential and utility-scale. In 2021, the company contracted for 400MW/1000MWh of battery converters, principally in the US, Spain, Australia, Chile, and UK.

In total, Ingeteam has supplied more than 25GW of solar and battery inverters, 54GW of wind converters.

In December, Inverter maker Ingeteam Inc. said it supplied battery inverters for the Johanna 1 & 2 energy storage projects in Santa Ana, California, which entered service in October. The 20MW / 80MWh grid-connected project is owned and operated by Hecate Energy and was built by Mitsubishi Power.

The energy storage project was conceptualized as a Southern California Edison preferred resource pilot program project. Both Southern California Edison and Clean Power Alliance signed contracts to use energy from the batteries. For this project, Ingeteam supplied 20 units of its INGECON SUN STORAGE 1245TL U B480 inverter. These inverters include 1,500Vdc technology and will develop grid support functionalities, such as frequency regulation.