People on the Move: Silfab Solar, LG Energy Solution, Centrica Business Solutions, and more

Silfab Solar, a leading North American PV module manufacturer, has hired Allan Stokes as Director of Operations and Wendy Arteaga as Director of Finance. The additional team members further solidify Silfab’s leadership structure as the company continues its expansion.

Stokes brings more than 20 years as an established and successful executive with a proven track record of implementing continuous improvement and optimizing operations. He will oversee operations of Silfab’s three primary manufacturing locations in Washington and Toronto as well as off-site warehousing operations. Before joining Silfab, Stokes was director of manufacturing at a leading residential roofing products company and has had a diverse technical background with large, multi-site North American manufacturing organizations.

Arteaga is an experienced finance executive with 25 years of experience in financial reporting, corporate finance, and financial systems implementations in both public companies and private equity environments. Arteaga joins Silfab after more than 20 years with a leading injection molding company where she was responsible for, among other duties, global external reporting under private equity owners.

LG Energy Solution announced it has hired Dr. Peter Kyungsuk Pyun as the newly created position of Chief Digital Officer, CDO, as the company ramps up efforts to digitally transform its entire global facilities into data-centric operations.

Before joining LGES, Pyun worked at Nvidia Corporation, Silicon Valley headquarters, as one of five principal data scientists. Widely known as a skilled individual in the manufacturing field of global data science, Pyun brings over 20 years of expertise in machine learning and extensive global experience.

Alexandra Coleman has been named Head of Centrica Business Solutions, North America, taking over from Chris Covell. Coleman previously led the Demand Response and Optimization business in North America as well as the Commercial Finance team.

Coleman started her career as an engineer in construction, before building her career in the renewable energy sector – from servicing wind turbines in Nebraska to financing over $1 billion in renewable energy projects. Her desire to work more closely with energy customers brought Coleman to Centrica.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Zach Ward has been named Senior Vice President of the Energy Division at Microvast, Inc.

Sponsored: Sales Operations Manager – Jersey City, NJ

As the Sales Operations Manager you will support the sales team by implementing and supporting the over all strategy and ensuring the sales team is running efficiently and productively by maintaining, analyzing and reporting on sales data. This role works within a strong engineering culture focused exclusively on the solar energy industry. The company’s work runs the gamut of engineering support and services across multiple disciplines and the company culture emphasizes teamwork along with personal and professional growth. Duties include: Bring prospective customer data into the CRM system, and maintain data for accuracy.

Optimize CRM usage and recommend improvements.

Help set sales goals and quotas each year and ensure team is meeting or exceeding sales goals.

Create monthly reports and a sales dashboard to understand important metrics related to sales and provide to company stakeholders.

Assist the Director of Business Development to lead and develop a team of sales professionals and coordinators and professionally develop them.

Request budget and expenditure approvals from managers and other internal parties

Identify opportunities within the solar industry based on market research, compiling lists of potential customers, and policy review in state and local areas.

Generate leads and lists of prospects via a variety of sourcing strategies.

Manage the sales pipeline on a weekly basis to maintain balance.

Create marketing materials, work with external marketing agencies/consultants and maintain company social media platforms.

Attend trade shows and other networking events to build business. Requirements 7+ years relevant experience integrating and supporting sales business processes.

3+ years of marketing and content creation experience.

CRM or Microsoft Dynamics experience.

Experience managing a team.

Exceptional writing and editing skills, as well as the ability to adopt the style, tone, and voice of our business’ various types of content.

Excellent organizational skills to work independently and manage projects with many moving parts.

Knowledge of various relationship sales techniques

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain relationships.

Flexible, creative, and able to work in a fast-paced work environment.

Excellent customer relationship skills. Sponsorship can be provided for individuals on OPT or H1B visa transfer. More information is available here