Sunrise brief: Missing–Five to ten gigawatts of utility scale solar in 2022

The world is on track – and in the US on tracker – for more than 1TW of new solar by 2025.

Utilities are investing in renewables more than ever before to improve their ESG profiles Ernst & Young’s 2021 report detailing transactions in power and utilities shows a higher focus on ESG initiatives and renewable deals across the country’s utilities.

IBM, ABB, and Worley team up to help energy companies build and operate green hydrogen facilities The collaboration aims to offer a digitally enabled solution for facility owners to build green hydrogen assets more quickly, cheaply, and safely.

Equitable solar access strategies under development by DOE-backed program Residential and commercial solar equity and inclusion plans will be developed by Solar Energy Innovation Network, which recently selected eight teams dispersed throughout underserved areas the US to develop community-level plans.

Standardization turns EV potential to reality Mass adoption of electric vehicles presents boundless opportunities for these vehicles to support our grid and power our homes. Developing and adopting standards for this emergent technology is needed to accelerate the path to these opportunities.

Lithium beneath the Salton Sea The geothermal field beneath California’s Salton Sea contains brine that may hold from one to six million metric tons of lithium, an essential element for producing batteries. A Berkeley Lab study aims to evaluate the resource.

Solar tracker manufacturers can expect a boom in the US through 2025 Data company IHS Markit expects almost nine out of ten big solar projects in the Americas over the next three years to be tracker mounted. More than a terrawatt of new solar will be added from this year to the end of 2025, the analyst predicted.

Missing: Five to ten gigawatts of utility scale solar in 2022 ROTH Capital Partners sees a possibility of 5-10GW of utility-scale solar power facility developers finding it challenging to procure – cost effective or otherwise – solar panels for their projects, with some pushing off construction until Tier 1 products are available for purchase.

Concentrated solar power manufacturing facility planned for California Heliogen announced plans to open a southern California fabrication to build solar directors called heliostats and other components in its CSP system.