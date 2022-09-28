Sunrise brief: California renters will now have access to community solar

The mobility rEVolution: Zero-cobalt cathode for highly stable lithium-ion batteries U.S. researchers say they have developed a way to make cobalt-free lithium-ion battery cathodes, while Ford says it has broken ground on a new $5.6 billion production complex for electric vehicles and batteries.

Nature Conservancy favors low-impact renewables deployment in the West Deploying renewables in a high electrification scenario for the western U.S. in a way that avoids “the most sensitive natural areas and working lands” would cost “only 3%” more than a scenario without that constraint, found a study promoted by the land conservancy.

How long do rooftop residential solar panels last? Multiple factors affect the productive lifespan of a residential solar panel. In the first part of this series, we look at the solar panels themselves.

California renters will now have access to community solar A new market for residents to opt in to renewable energy contracts opens in California following Gavin Newsom’s signature on the Community Renewable Energy Act. The law will now be evaluated and implemented by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Endurans Solar expands production of Made-in-America solar backsheets The IRA includes over $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain, incentivizing companies like Endurans Solar to increase domestic production.

Why did I reform my views on Net Energy Metering (NEM)? Grid controls expert, economist-at-large, and California residential solar customer Ahmad Faruqui shares his views on net metering reform.