Endurans Solar expands production of Made-in-America solar backsheets

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 brings new emphasis on American-made products that support the transition to clean energy. The IRA includes over $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain, as the country seeks to source from within to support its own supply chain. The U.S.- made solar supply chain is lacking in some core components, including backsheets. However, Endurans Solar is one U.S.-based manufacturer, and the company recently announced plans to expand production.

The HP backsheets are currently manufactured in Nashua, New Hampshire using what the company says is a unique, lamination-free, co-extrusion process that delivers superior protective qualities, based on a novel material stack. The backsheet is made from PFAS-free, fully recyclable polyolefin formulations, and the company reports that it has up to a 30% lower carbon footprint compared to traditional products.

Endurans Solar’s fully recyclable HPO – high-performance polyolefin – backsheets (HP) feature what Endurans says is the strongest core layer in the industry whereas the conductive backsheets (CB) enable high-efficiency and aesthetically pleasing solar modules based on backcontact technology. Unlike laminated backsheet, co-extruded backsheets are thermoplastics and can be fully remelted, reprocessed and reshaped, according to Endurans. More than 20 million modules featuring these UL-certified backsheets have been installed worldwide.

To accommodate the anticipated increasing demand both in the U.S. and overseas, Endurans Solar plans to significantly increase its U.S. backsheet manufacturing capacity. The company is currently finalizing site selection for a new manufacturing plant, with the new line expected to become operational in mid-2023.

“We’re excited that many more millions of solar panels will be manufactured and installed in the U.S. over the coming years, and we look forward to supporting the growth of U.S. solar panel manufacturers with our high-performance, sustainable and made-in-America backsheets,” said Nathan Arbitman, president of Endurans Solar.

Endurans Solar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Worthen Industries, with production facilities across Asia, Europe, in addition to the USA.