People on the Move: Scale Microgrid, Ascent Solar, and more

Chris Cantone was named chief revenue officer for Scale Microgrid Solutions. Chris ran sales and marketing for CPower for many years and most recently ran the C&I team at SunPower before Total acquired that business unit.

Jeffrey Max is the new chief executive officer of Ascent Solar. The seasoned technology CEO has more than three decades of experience in scaling technology organizations. He succeeds Victor Lee as the company’s CEO, effective immediately.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Chris Metcalf started a new position as Director of Origination at True Green Capital Management LLC

Bryan Urban started a new position as Senior Vice President, Americas at Leclanché SA

Greg Boyer started a new position as Chief Operating Officer at the Division of iSun, Inc.

Sponsored: Procurement Manager | Santa Clara, CA

As the Procurement Manager, you will ensure projects are completed on time and on or under the targeted budget while also ensuring safety, quality. You will also focus on building relationships with vendors and gathering RFPs. In this role you will lead the Procurement efforts related to construction on our solar projects.

Why you should apply:



Medical, Dental, Vision

401k Match

Great working culture, strong employee engagement.

Value of work-life balance.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for all solar project related procurement efforts, including equipment procurement, engineered equipment, and sub-contractor relationship management.

Working with stakeholders both internally and externally to ensure efficient procurement of materials and services.

Evaluate supplier proposals to determine the most cost-effective pricing and be aware of other potential opportunities to save costs.

Lead negotiations for all project related orders, and supply agreements with key suppliers.

Forecast on material and logistic prices for project estimates.

Manage project cost calculations for capital expenditure.

Assist negotiations with off- takers and other agreements.

Act as point of contact during sourcing process with suppliers and all internal teams as necessary.

Manage and run financial analysis models to determine PPA pricing.

Requirements:

BA in supply chain, business or related construction management degree.

5+ Years experience in any related field.

Minimum 2-3 years experience in project management, supply chain or construction within the energy industry.

Minimum 2 years experience managing a team.

Experience with vendor relationship management.

In-depth knowledge of financials and complex CAPEX negotiations.

Knowledge of the power and renewable energy market.

Knowledge of FTM solar and storage projects.

Experience with RFPs

Strong working experience with financial models in Microsoft Excel

More information is available here.